Travis Yost's Sabre Metrics: Islanders might present intriguing options to improve Sabres

I included current goals above replacement contributions for a quick reference point. Players such as Bellows and Dal Colle still have relatively limited roles. But at least three of these players – Beauvillier, Pelech and Sorokin – are part of the broader Islanders core. If the Islanders had it their way, all of them would stay put. And it’s still quite possible for the Islanders to create enough flexibility to do just that.

On the other hand, there are factors working against the Islanders here. We spoke about the obvious one concerning the cap; there’s also the downline effect of teams preparing to squeeze their own restricted free agents harder over the next couple of years to free up more space for the market, which should create more interest in the trade and offer sheet world. And this is before we get into what the NHL will look like next season. Will realignment stay put? Will taxi squads and their cap effect remain? And so on.

For the sake of this piece, we will focus on how the Sabres can go after Pelech and Sorokin, though there’s a case to be made for Beauvillier as well.

