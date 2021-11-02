Travis Yost's Sabre Metrics: How shift in Atlantic Division could impact Sabres

Travis Yost has been involved in the world of hockey analytics for more than a decade and is part of TSN's Hockey Analytics team. Prior to joining TSN, Yost was a contributor at the Ottawa Citizen, the Sporting News and NHL Numbers, and he has been a consultant for an NHL franchise. He will be contributing breakdowns on the Buffalo Sabres for The Buffalo News. Follow Yost on Twitter: @travisyost.
In the pantheon of surprises this regular season, the Buffalo Sabres' 5-2-1 start is surely at the top of the list.
Only time is going to dictate whether this start is real. The optimist points to a much more aggressive team on the ice and Don Granato’s first full season as head coach. The pessimist points to a team that’s received a shocking 93.4% goaltending (fifth-best in the NHL) at even strength from the tandem of Craig Anderson and Dustin Tokarski.
Whatever Buffalo’s rest-of-season projections look like, the Sabres are showing more competitiveness early on. What’s interesting is they are part of a bigger reshaping in the Atlantic division – a division whose standings hierarchy have been as predictable as the sunrise and sunset in most instances. No, the likes of the Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning aren’t going anywhere. But Buffalo’s improvement, along with that of the Detroit Red Wings and Ottawa Senators, is an interesting storyline flying under the radar.
Recall the performance of these eight Atlantic division teams from 2017 to '20. We will focus on even strength for a pure apples-to-apples comparison of the group. It’s been an exceptionally top-heavy group. (Note: We will omit the 2020-21 regular season because of the divisional realignment.)
There’s little need to rehash why these disparities were so significant – Ottawa and Detroit were in total rebuilds over these years, with rosters devoid of NHL-caliber talent. Buffalo was just a bad team on ice, and their transition from thinking it had a competitive lineup to acknowledging the roster needed to be overhauled only materialized more recently. (As I write this, the team is still trying to figure out how to trade its most talented player.)
Support Local Journalism
And it’s not just that these teams had poor shooting luck or couldn’t buy a save. They were decisively outplayed every night, with most games spent bailing water out of the defensive zone. All this, of course, to chase the draft-and-develop strategy that requires a consistent run of high-value NHL draft picks. While the Senators and Red Wings have avoided this territory for some time, the Sabres understand this full well, having more or less tanked the 2014-15 regular season chasing Connor McDavid and/or Jack Eichel.
Long story short: These teams have been awful. Notably, it created a lot of margin for error for the Lightning, Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs, all of whom could incur lengthy losing stretches and poor injury luck without missing a beat. And in the muddied middle: the Montreal Canadiens and Florida Panthers, who have been running on the treadmill of mediocrity for some time.
Now let’s zoom into this regular season. Gigantic caveats apply here considering how small the sample of regular season data exists, but there is no question we are observing a shift of sorts:
Over 10 or so regular season games, you should expect a lot more volatility. But this is an absolute mess of a table, and I think it shows the bottom-feeders of the league, including the Sabres, starting to eat into the overall market share of the Atlantic. Not only that, you are also seeing divergence in other groups – the Panthers look like one of the league’s best teams out of the gate, and the same Canadiens team that reached the Stanley Cup a season ago can’t get out of their own way.
If you are a Sabres fan, the most encouraging part of this is the team would have been competitive in these games even with league-average goaltending. They are right around break even in net shots and expected goals, which indicates the run of play in these games is balanced. Forwards Victor Olofsson, Rasmus Asplund and Tage Thompson have been regularly dangerous in these games. More shocking, five Sabres defenders – new additions Robert Hagg and Mark Pysyk, along with Jacob Bryson, Rasmus Dahlin and Colin Miller – have all seen favorable scoring chance differentials to open the season. I’m not even going to try and recall the last time we saw something like that in Buffalo. It’s been, well, quite some time.
Granato deserves quite a bit of credit on this front. It’s still a talent-depleted lineup, but the sum of all parts is outpacing the individual talent. They are playing with bite, something that’s been fleeting over the past decade. The goaltending remains the biggest question mark, but if the 40-year-old Anderson can turn back the clock for 50 more professional games, this Sabres season might not be about chasing the first overall pick in the lottery. Far from it.
But Sabres fans should take note they are not alone in this shift. Ottawa is improving. Detroit is improving. Florida has wildly improved. And the legacy teams in the division aren’t going to go away without a fight.
Data via Natural Stat Trick, Evolving Hockey, NHL.com.