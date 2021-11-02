Travis Yost's Sabre Metrics: How shift in Atlantic Division could impact Sabres

Long story short: These teams have been awful. Notably, it created a lot of margin for error for the Lightning, Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs, all of whom could incur lengthy losing stretches and poor injury luck without missing a beat. And in the muddied middle: the Montreal Canadiens and Florida Panthers, who have been running on the treadmill of mediocrity for some time.

Now let’s zoom into this regular season. Gigantic caveats apply here considering how small the sample of regular season data exists, but there is no question we are observing a shift of sorts:

Over 10 or so regular season games, you should expect a lot more volatility. But this is an absolute mess of a table, and I think it shows the bottom-feeders of the league, including the Sabres, starting to eat into the overall market share of the Atlantic. Not only that, you are also seeing divergence in other groups – the Panthers look like one of the league’s best teams out of the gate, and the same Canadiens team that reached the Stanley Cup a season ago can’t get out of their own way.