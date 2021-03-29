Travis Yost's Sabre Metrics: Differences between this team and tank team? Not much.

The least encouraging part through this stretch is that at no point have the Sabres looked remotely competitive. It dawned on me watching their 6-0 drubbing against Washington two weeks ago that the results from the tank season when the Sabres were trying to lose (2014-15) are starting to be indiscernible from their current results.

Consider this average of Sabres performance at even-strength as one example, rolled over a 17-game interval. The Sabres might be better territorially than the tank team, but the goal results are strikingly similar. That’s what happens when you are being routinely out-chanced, your goaltenders are stopping just 90% of shots faced (29th) and opposing goaltenders are stopping just under 95% of your chances in the offensive zone:

Again, kind of an important point here – a team that was actively trying to lose games cannot be distinguished from the team that’s lost 17 games in a row. On that point alone, you can probably argue that this is the longest – and least successful, for that matter – rebuild in recent history, dwarfing the failures of the Edmonton Oilers organization from a decade ago.