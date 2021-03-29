Travis Yost's Sabre Metrics: Differences between this team and tank team? Not much.

Travis Yost has been involved in the world of hockey analytics for a decade and is part of TSN's Hockey Analytics team. Prior to joining TSN, Yost was a contributor at the Ottawa Citizen, the Sporting News and NHL Numbers, and he has been a consultant for an NHL franchise. He will be contributing breakdowns on the Buffalo Sabres for The Buffalo News. Follow Yost on Twitter: @travisyost.
Seventeen.
That’s the number of consecutive losses the Buffalo Sabres have racked up since Feb. 25, the latest a one-goal loss Saturday to the Boston Bruins. The Sabres have picked up a couple of points courtesy of overtime, but they are all losses nonetheless.
"There's a case to be made that the bottom of the Sabres' season fell out when Ullmark got hurt, and not when Jack Eichel left the lineup," writes Mike Harrington.
The white flag was raised on this Sabres season a while ago. A slow start, followed by a two-week Covid-19 stoppage, followed by a run of injuries (the most significant being captain Jack Eichel, out for the foreseeable future), followed by the coach being fired. You get the point. Through all this, the Sabres never played particularly well. And now it has set the stage for another trade deadline selloff, starting with Eric Staal’s move to Montreal Friday.
The least encouraging part through this stretch is that at no point have the Sabres looked remotely competitive. It dawned on me watching their 6-0 drubbing against Washington two weeks ago that the results from the tank season when the Sabres were trying to lose (2014-15) are starting to be indiscernible from their current results.
Consider this average of Sabres performance at even-strength as one example, rolled over a 17-game interval. The Sabres might be better territorially than the tank team, but the goal results are strikingly similar. That’s what happens when you are being routinely out-chanced, your goaltenders are stopping just 90% of shots faced (29th) and opposing goaltenders are stopping just under 95% of your chances in the offensive zone:
Again, kind of an important point here – a team that was actively trying to lose games cannot be distinguished from the team that’s lost 17 games in a row. On that point alone, you can probably argue that this is the longest – and least successful, for that matter – rebuild in recent history, dwarfing the failures of the Edmonton Oilers organization from a decade ago.
One of the things I was curious about was the magnitude of this collapse. A losing streak of this length is awfully hard to come by, but the way in which they have done it seems even more impressive – they have lost those 17 games by 43 goals, which means the average game during this run sees the Sabres' losing by 2.5 goals per game.
I sampled some of the worst stretches over 17 games and, not surprisingly, the Sabres own the top three spots spanning three separate years. Compare it to the single worst stretch for every other team at its low point since 2007-08 and, well, something is broken:
When this season started, it would have been impossible to believe that this Sabres lineup – certainly not a playoff-caliber club, but one that should have been more competitive than this – could put together such a run. But they did. And now you have to wonder if this can even get uglier. The Saturday matinee game against Boston saw the team center J.S. Dea, Curtis Lazar, Cody Eakin and Riley Sheahan down the middle of the lineup.
That might – and I emphasize might – work with their AHL affiliate in Rochester. It’s not going to cut it in the NHL. And though the losing streak will inevitably snap at some point, this team is in dire need of some shooting luck or a goaltending heater of the highest order to stay competitive.
Otherwise, the only things left are trading what’s left of the desirable part of their lineup, piling up some more losses and positioning themselves for the first overall pick.
Data via NHL.com, Evolving Hockey, Natural Stat Trick