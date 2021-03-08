Travis Yost's Sabre Metrics: Buffalo's lines don't threaten interior of opposing defenses

I bring this up because one of the biggest annoyances with the Sabres on the attack is how accepting they are of playing along the perimeter. This is a common criticism, and also a common canard – oftentimes, teams are able to pierce the interior of an opposing defense, but the shooting luck just isn’t quite there.

There’s no doubt the Sabres have had poor shooting luck this season, but they have also had a bizarrely difficult time getting to the dangerous areas of the ice with any degree of regularity. Consider where they shoot from on 5-on-5 (in which the team is 31st in rate scoring) compared to the power play (in which the team is third in rate scoring), courtesy HockeyViz:

At 5-on-5, you have the indications of a team that is more than comfortable generating shots from the perimeter. But look at the distance these shots have to travel. It’s indicative of a team that’s become too comfortable and too willing to use defensemen relief valves just inside the blue line to put pucks on net. These are ultra-low percentage shots, and outside of tips and redirects for well-placed forwards inside of the defense, they are going to struggle to find the back of the net. Compare that to the power play, where the Sabres generate high volumes of offense from multiple levels.