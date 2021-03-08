Travis Yost's Sabre Metrics: Buffalo's lines don't threaten interior of opposing defenses

Travis Yost has been involved in the world of hockey analytics for a decade and is part of TSN's hockey analytics team. Prior to joining TSN, Yost was a contributor at the Ottawa Citizen, the Sporting News and NHL Numbers, and he has been a consultant for an NHL franchise. He will be contributing breakdowns on the Buffalo Sabres for The Buffalo News. Follow Yost on Twitter: @travisyost.
Attacking from the perimeter is rarely a successful strategy in the National Hockey League. Modern-day defenses are quite good at maintaining structure and pushing attackers to the outside, knowing that scoring chances from distance are hard to create. Thwart attacking sequences from the slot and between the circles, and you have the foundation of a strong defense.
That’s easier said than done. Because as much as it is the defense’s job to push attackers to the boards and away from its goaltender, the offense has the opposite strategy. And that strategy is not one-dimensional. Some teams funnel the attack from the wings into the middle of the ice – the Vegas Golden Knights' top line is notorious for this, with Mark Stone and Max Pacioretty attacking along the boards and pushing the puck into the low slot. Other teams attack inside out – the Edmonton Oilers leverage Connor McDavid’s blazing speed and playmaking ability to force defenses to collapse, freeing up wingers for shooting lanes. And then you have Anze Kopitar with the Los Angeles Kings, a wondrous pass-first distributor who can make life just a little bit easier for winger Dustin Brown.
I bring this up because one of the biggest annoyances with the Sabres on the attack is how accepting they are of playing along the perimeter. This is a common criticism, and also a common canard – oftentimes, teams are able to pierce the interior of an opposing defense, but the shooting luck just isn’t quite there.
There’s no doubt the Sabres have had poor shooting luck this season, but they have also had a bizarrely difficult time getting to the dangerous areas of the ice with any degree of regularity. Consider where they shoot from on 5-on-5 (in which the team is 31st in rate scoring) compared to the power play (in which the team is third in rate scoring), courtesy HockeyViz:
At 5-on-5, you have the indications of a team that is more than comfortable generating shots from the perimeter. But look at the distance these shots have to travel. It’s indicative of a team that’s become too comfortable and too willing to use defensemen relief valves just inside the blue line to put pucks on net. These are ultra-low percentage shots, and outside of tips and redirects for well-placed forwards inside of the defense, they are going to struggle to find the back of the net. Compare that to the power play, where the Sabres generate high volumes of offense from multiple levels.
If we break out all four lines as anchored by the primary centers, we see that this is a bottom-nine problem that’s been exacerbated by a slow start from the Jack Eichel line relative to prior years. Let’s go through all four lines, starting with Eichel. And in this case, I’ll baseline it to the 2018-19 season, when Eichel (playing primarily with Jeff Skinner and Sam Reinhart) had tremendous success:
The new-look Eichel line, this one featuring newcomer Taylor Hall, is still generating threatening offense – they can get to the front of the net and have generated volume in the circles – but are still far too comfortable throwing the puck back to the blue line for shooting opportunities. Compare that to the 2018-19 season, when the Sabres top line wouldn’t reach for the trigger until they were inside 25 feet from the net. And in many cases, they were much closer than that.
This line has had truly terrible shooting luck, the Eichel line scoring on just 5% of their opportunities. Even discounting for the weaker shooting profile (which is problematic), it’s impossible to believe this will sustain itself at such a low level, especially because Eichel’s career on-ice shooting percentage is more than 8%.
Let’s look at the other three lines. Coach Ralph Krueger has blundered the lines during an ugly month of February, but the centers and the usage of their respective lines has remained firm for the most part:
• Eric Staal anchoring the second line, playing with Taylor Hall/Dylan Cozens/Victor Olofsson.
• Cody Eakin anchoring the third line, playing with Tobias Rieder/Kyle Okposo.
• Curtis Lazar anchoring the fourth line, playing with Riley Sheahan/Jeff Skinner.
It’s kind of incredible how similar all three of these offensive zone shot profiles are – high volume from distance and along the half-wall, with low volume from the circles or the slot. Consequently, all three lines have struggled to generate meaningful offense. None of the bottom nine is averaging more than 1.5 goals scored per 60 minutes of 5-on-5. For a reference point, the Nashville Predators – 30th in 5-on-5 scoring this year, and the only team within striking distance of being caught by the Sabres – average 1.8 goals per 60 minutes.
And again, the concerning part is it’s hard to see how it improves without a serious overhaul, be it at the personnel, coaching or executive level. The Sabres have one line that can threaten, and three lines that offer next to nothing on offense.
Perhaps the first line has a breakout of sorts when the puck starts bouncing the right way. The other groups? Plenty of reason to be skeptical there.
Data via NaturalStatTrick, Evolving Hockey, HockeyViz, NHL.com