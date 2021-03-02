Travis Yost's Sabre Metrics: Among the many problems, the third line is unwatchable

The scoring for Buffalo’s first unit will come around at some point. They continue to generate high volumes of offensive zone opportunities, and those same forwards are responsible for a blistering first power play unit. On the other hand, there is nothing to like about the Sabres' third line.

Mike Harrington: With Ralph Krueger's credibility shot, Sabres again in a coaching bind "It feels as if there's no way Ralph Krueger can be the coach of the Buffalo Sabres next year," writes Mike Harrington.

The third line, by and large, has drawn against tough competition. That’s called a coaching decision. It has not been a fruitful one.

Krueger continues to deploy Cody Eakin – generally with Tobias Rieder and Kyle Okposo, though Casey Mittelstadt was given an opportunity during Sunday’s game against Philadelphia – with high regularity. Not only is the third line consistently drawing defensive zone matchups against better competition, they are playing less than 12 minutes a night at 5-on-5 – around the ice time we would see from Colorado’s Nazem Kadri, Tampa Bay’s Tyler Johnson and the New York Rangers' Chris Kreider.

The numbers have been disastrous. There isn’t another way to say it.

Here is what Buffalo has received from the third line over the course of the season – I’ll address the underlying numbers here, but keep in mind we are also talking about a trio that has scored one goal together in 100 5-on-5 minutes.