Travis Yost's Sabre Metrics: Among the many problems, the third line is unwatchable

Travis Yost has been involved in the world of hockey analytics for a decade and is part of TSN's Hockey Analytics team. Prior to joining TSN, Yost was a contributor at the Ottawa Citizen, the Sporting News and NHL Numbers, and he has been a consultant for an NHL franchise. He will be contributing breakdowns on the Buffalo Sabres for The Buffalo News. Follow Yost on Twitter: @travisyost.
In the pantheon of questionable decisions, the vacillation between the fourth line and healthy scratches for Buffalo Sabres forward Jeff Skinner probably takes the cake. But the refusal to disassemble the third line isn’t far behind.
An enigmatic season ripe with poor puck luck in the offensive zone, torturous defensive zone mistakes and even some creeping lethargy has put coach Ralph Krueger on the hot seat. Whether Krueger is to blame for this season’s slow start is up for debate – there are coaching decisions to pick at (and I certainly will again here), but it’s hard to look at the roster that’s been built and think it is playoff caliber in any division. To that end, I’m a bit sympathetic that Krueger has been dealt a tough hand and is trying to make sense of the pieces he has.
But a head coach does not need to pour gasoline on the fire of mistakes started by the front offices of the past. The organizational decision to slow and sit Skinner remains inexplicable. They probably could get away with it if the top line were scoring, or if the bottom six wasn’t getting routinely caved in.
The scoring for Buffalo’s first unit will come around at some point. They continue to generate high volumes of offensive zone opportunities, and those same forwards are responsible for a blistering first power play unit. On the other hand, there is nothing to like about the Sabres' third line.
The third line, by and large, has drawn against tough competition. That’s called a coaching decision. It has not been a fruitful one.
Krueger continues to deploy Cody Eakin – generally with Tobias Rieder and Kyle Okposo, though Casey Mittelstadt was given an opportunity during Sunday’s game against Philadelphia – with high regularity. Not only is the third line consistently drawing defensive zone matchups against better competition, they are playing less than 12 minutes a night at 5-on-5 – around the ice time we would see from Colorado’s Nazem Kadri, Tampa Bay’s Tyler Johnson and the New York Rangers' Chris Kreider.
The numbers have been disastrous. There isn’t another way to say it.
Here is what Buffalo has received from the third line over the course of the season – I’ll address the underlying numbers here, but keep in mind we are also talking about a trio that has scored one goal together in 100 5-on-5 minutes.
A decent third line can fight its way to break even over the course of the season, and strong third lines end up taking the run of play to their opponents more often than not. We see this with the Cody Glass line in Vegas, the Jason Speza line in Toronto, the white-hot Vincent Trocheck line in Carolina. I bring up just a handful of these examples because it is readily achievable when you have deep and competent lineups.
With little confidence from the current coaching staff and no apparent push from the front office to reverse course, Skinner has found himself with a rather immaterial role.
You cannot survive in the modern era of hockey when you have three players getting tuned to 34% expected goals and 43% of shot differentials. And letting them try to figure it out over time, especially considering all three are coming off disappointing seasons, seems suicidal. And even in the minutes where Krueger has tried something different – be it from injury or just usual line tinkering, such as the move to append Mittelstadt to the likes of Eakin and Rieder instead of Okposo – has meant very little. The split numbers are not much better.
This is an issue that needs to be fixed by the front office. There are only so many buttons that Krueger can push, and the bottom six is again limited in talent. But keeping this group together is to accept failure. Krueger’s options might be limited, but they aren't zero. Perhaps Krueger could give more minutes for a youngster such as Dylan Cozens, or even try out a player who averages a goal every three games in his career.
Keeping the core part of this line together, though, is not tenable.
Data via NaturalStatTrick, NHL.com, Evolving Hockey