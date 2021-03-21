Trade deadline the first step in Sabres GM Kevyn Adams' plan to evaluate roster

Any hire likely won’t be around to help Adams navigate the April 12 trade deadline. Sources say Adams’ focus is on unloading expiring contracts, not “hockey trades” that will include the swap of significant NHL players. He will be able to add prospects and/or draft picks from playoff contenders in exchange for Taylor Hall, Eric Staal and Brandon Montour. Tobias Rieder and Riley Sheahan may also draw interest because they are versatile forwards at a low cost.

Sabres trade goalie Jonas Johansson to Colorado for 6th-round draft pick GM Kevyn Adams kicked off what will likely be a flurry of trades Saturday by dealing Johansson to the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for a sixth-round draft pick in 2021.

The roster evaluation in the coming weeks will extend beyond those pending unrestricted free agents. Adams must prepare for the Seattle expansion draft, which is scheduled for Wed., July 21 and will have the following guidelines:

• Each team will have the option to protect seven forwards, three defensemen and one goalie, or eight skaters and one goalie

• First- and second-year professionals, as well as unsigned draft picks, are exempt.

• All players with a no-movement clause must be protected, unless they voluntarily agree to waive.