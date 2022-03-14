Toronto's Auston Matthews suspended for two games for cross-check on Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin

Toronto's Auston Matthews, the NHL's leading goal scorer, has been suspended without pay for two games for his cross-check of the Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin during Sunday's Heritage Classic, the league announced Monday.
Support Local Journalism
Frustrated by his team’s play, Matthews responded with a dangerous high cross-check after Dahlin delivered a low hit to the Toronto center and gave an extra shove. Both were assessed minor penalties and the Sabres' bench was incensed.
“It’s hockey,” Dahlin said after the game. “You know, things happen out there, it goes fast. It was intense. So, I’m fine. I’m just happy we won. I’m not too worried about that stuff.”
Matthews will lose $116,402.50, with the money going to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund, the league said in a news release.