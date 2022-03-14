Toronto's Auston Matthews gets two-game suspension for cross-check on Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin

Frustrated by his team’s play, Matthews responded with a dangerous high cross-check after Dahlin delivered a low hit to the Toronto center and gave an extra shove. Both were assessed minor penalties and the Sabres' bench was incensed.

"While we acknowledge Matthews' argument that this is not a cross-check meant to harm or injure his opponent, it is also not a routine motion to box out an opponent or to gain body position," the NHL Department of Player Safety said in the video summarizing its decision. "Having just been involved in a shoving match with Dahlin that knocked him into the net, Matthews aggressively retaliates by raising his stick significantly and creating this contact. This is a high, forceful cross check that makes contact with an opponent's neck with sufficient force to merit supplemental discipline."

Matthews will lose $116,402.50, with the money going to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund, the league said in a news release. Dahlin was not injured on the play.