Toronto's Auston Matthews gets two-game suspension for cross-check on Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin
Toronto's Auston Matthews gets two-game suspension for cross-check on Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin

  • Updated
Sabres Maple Leafs Hockey

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews (34) looks up after scoring against the Buffalo Sabres during second-period NHL Heritage Classic hockey game action in Hamilton, Ont., Sunday, March 13, 2022.

 Frank Gunn/Canadian Press via AP

Toronto's Auston Matthews, the NHL's leading goal scorer, has been suspended without pay for two games for his cross-check of the Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin during Sunday's Heritage Classic, the league announced Monday. 

Frustrated by his team’s play, Matthews responded with a dangerous high cross-check after Dahlin delivered a low hit to the Toronto center and gave an extra shove. Both were assessed minor penalties and the Sabres' bench was incensed. 

"While we acknowledge Matthews' argument that this is not a cross-check meant to harm or injure his opponent, it is also not a routine motion to box out an opponent or to gain body position," the NHL Department of Player Safety said in the video summarizing its decision. "Having just been involved in a shoving match with Dahlin that knocked him into the net, Matthews aggressively retaliates by raising his stick significantly and creating this contact. This is a high, forceful cross check that makes contact with an opponent's neck with sufficient force to merit supplemental discipline."

Matthews will lose $116,402.50, with the money going to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund, the league said in a news release. Dahlin was not injured on the play.

“It’s hockey,” Dahlin said after the game. “You know, things happen out there, it goes fast. It was intense. So, I’m fine. I’m just happy we won. I’m not too worried about that stuff.”

