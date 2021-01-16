Tobias Rieder 'can fly,' provide spark for Sabres all over the ice

“Some new guys coming in and the goal will be to be reliable, to be responsible, to provide energy and try to be the hardest working line and team on the ice, no matter who is out there or who is filling that role,” said Eakin. “You want to do it with speed, lots of talk and you want to make sure you’re doing it well.”

The group is essentially a replacement for the trio of Zemgus Girgensons, Johan Larsson and Kyle Okposo, among the top defensive lines in the NHL last season. Larsson is now in Arizona, Girgensons will miss the next six months following surgery on his hamstring and Okposo is day to day with a lower-body injury.

Krueger told reporters following the 2-1 loss Friday night that his lineup will change for the back-to-back series against Philadelphia. Rieder, though, is expected to be a constant in the Sabres’ lineup. After all, his worker-bee-like approach, paired with top-end speed, is a significant upgrade for a penalty kill that ranked 30th in the NHL last season. His impacted has extended to even strength, too.

When asked late Friday night about a sequence in which the Sabres had the puck for approximately two minutes in the offensive zone, Sam Reinhart credited Rieder’s line for controlling play on the previous shift. Across two games to start the season, Rieder leads all Sabres forwards in on-ice 5-on-5 shot differential.