Tobias Rieder 'can fly,' provide spark for Sabres all over the ice

Tobias Rieder wasn’t signed by the Buffalo Sabres to provide offense.
The 28-year-old winger doesn’t have much of a track record scoring goals in the NHL, especially at even strength. Rieder is one season removed from totaling zero goals in 67 games with the Edmonton Oilers and hasn’t reached double digits since he had 16 with the Arizona Coyotes in 2016-17.
Yet, there was Rieder on opening night in KeyBank Center, outmuscling Washington Capitals defender John Carlson for the puck, circling behind the net and scoring on a wraparound in what was unquestionably the Sabres’ best even-strength shift Thursday.
“He can fly,” said goalie Carter Hutton prior to the 6-4 loss.
Despite some lean offensive seasons, Rieder was among the Sabres’ top targets when free agency opened in October and General Manager Kevyn Adams signed the penalty-kill specialist to a one-year, $700,000 contract. Rieder was among the standouts in training camp, providing the straight-line speed this team has lacked in the bottom six.
Rieder is an anchor on the Sabres’ energy line, pairing with center Cody Eakin and rookie Dylan Cozens, all of whom are in their first year with the team, to control the puck in the offensive zone. The trio was held off the scoresheet Friday night, but their responsible play earned Ralph Krueger’s trust.
“Some new guys coming in and the goal will be to be reliable, to be responsible, to provide energy and try to be the hardest working line and team on the ice, no matter who is out there or who is filling that role,” said Eakin. “You want to do it with speed, lots of talk and you want to make sure you’re doing it well.”
The group is essentially a replacement for the trio of Zemgus Girgensons, Johan Larsson and Kyle Okposo, among the top defensive lines in the NHL last season. Larsson is now in Arizona, Girgensons will miss the next six months following surgery on his hamstring and Okposo is day to day with a lower-body injury.
Krueger told reporters following the 2-1 loss Friday night that his lineup will change for the back-to-back series against Philadelphia. Rieder, though, is expected to be a constant in the Sabres’ lineup. After all, his worker-bee-like approach, paired with top-end speed, is a significant upgrade for a penalty kill that ranked 30th in the NHL last season. His impacted has extended to even strength, too.
When asked late Friday night about a sequence in which the Sabres had the puck for approximately two minutes in the offensive zone, Sam Reinhart credited Rieder’s line for controlling play on the previous shift. Across two games to start the season, Rieder leads all Sabres forwards in on-ice 5-on-5 shot differential.
"Obviously, a great skater, real smart player, in the right spots," said center Eric Staal. "I think he’ll be an important part to our penalty kill and overall team speed, the ability to get on the forecheck, create some O-zone time for his linemates."
After Girgensons was lost for the regular season, Krueger told reporters Rieder is capable of double-digit goals. The confidence in Rieder is a product of the veteran winger’s performance in the most recent Stanley Cup playoffs, as he matched an NHL record with three shorthanded goals in the same postseason.
“His defensive speed needs to be impactful in our game,” said Krueger. “His penalty killing is definitely something where he’s embraced that over the last few years and is somebody who understands what needs to be done and the sacrificing in the way he gets into shot lanes defensively. … So just somebody who under these circumstances will automatically increase in value for us as we move forward.”
Rieder came to Buffalo because of Krueger. The two have a relationship that dates back at least a decade, according to Krueger, who coached Rieder with Team Europe at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey.
The Sabres play a brand of hockey that suits Rieder’s skills. His previous teams in the Western Conference did not have the same attacking style that has become synonymous with Krueger since his lockout-shortened season as coach of the Edmonton Oilers in 2012-13.
“He wants to play fast,” said Rieder of Krueger. “I think that’s my best attribute, to play fast, to use my skating and that style of play helps my game out a lot. It’s no sitting back. It’s always going and I think that’s what helps me out the most.”
UPL incoming
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is on his way to Rochester.
Luukkonen, the Sabres' top goalie prospect, completed his loan with TPS of Finland's Liiga and will join the Amerks' training camp as soon as possible. The 21-year-old recorded a .908 save percentage and 2.52 goals-against average in 13 games with TPS.
Rochester's season can start as early as Feb. 5. The American Hockey League has yet to release a schedule or playoff format.
Luukkonen, a second-round draft pick of the Sabres in 2017, appeared in 33 games between Cincinnati and Rochester last season – his first since undergoing hip surgery. Though Luukkonen was among the top goaltenders in the ECHL, he struggled transitioning to the AHL. He recorded an .874 save percentage in 10 games with the Amerks.
Luukkonen is expected to start most games for Rochester during this shortened season. He won a gold medal with Finland at the IIHF World Junior Championship in January 2019.
Huglen's impact
Aaron Huglen, a fourth-round draft pick of the Sabres in 2019, is back on the ice after missing last season with a back injury that required surgery this summer. Huglen underwent a microdiscectomy, the surgical removal of abnormal disc material that places pressure on a nerve root or the spinal cord.
Since returning to the ice recently, Huglen has totaled three goals with four assists for seven points in six games while centering the second line for Fargo of the United States Hockey League.
Schedule
The Sabres will practice Sunday afternoon in preparation for their back-to-back series against the Flyers in Philadelphia on Monday and Tuesday. The game Monday night will be broadcast NBC Sports Network and puck drop is 7:30 p.m. EST.