Tobias Rieder, Brandon Montour added to Sabres' Covid list; Wild outbreak lists six

Winger Tobias Rieder and defenseman Brandon Montour have been deemed unavailable as they were added to the Buffalo Sabres' Covid-19 protocol list by the NHL on Wednesday.

Rieder and Montour join winger Taylor Hall and defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen as Sabres who have been deemed unavailable to play by the league due to the protocols. The Sabres' season was put on pause Tuesday and their next four games have been postponed.

The Sabres on pause: Where things stand Here's a rundown of some key questions and answers surrounding the Buffalo Sabres, whose season was put on pause Tuesday by the NHL.

Players put on the Covid-19 list could indicate positive cases, positives pending a confirmation test or close contacts to other cases. The league does not indicate a player's status on the list. Rieder, signed as a free agent from Calgary in the offseason, has three goals in the Sabres' 10 games. Montour, a 2019 trade acquisition from Anaheim, has two assists.

The New Jersey Devils now have 17 players on the list after forwards Nate Bastian, Nikita Gusev and Yegor Sharangovich were added Wednesday. The Devils and Sabres played here Saturday and Sunday before both teams were put on pause by the league.

Also Wednesday, the Minnesota Wild are now dealing with an outbreak as five players joined former Buffalo forward Marcus Foligno on the list. That group includes ex-Sabres forward Marcus Johansson, who was traded to Minnesota in September for Eric Staal.

In another East Division note, top-pair Pittsburgh defenseman John Marino was added to the list, as well. He was the first Penguin named.

