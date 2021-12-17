To sweep road trip, Sabres must conquer huge challenge of red-hot Penguins

Observations: Sabres prevail against Wild behind Tage Thompson's shootout goal It was another encouraging night in a season that’s been filled with growing pains, and the Buffalo Sabres were rewarded when Tage Thompson secured a 3-2 win with a goal in the third shootout round.

PITTSBURGH -- The last time the Buffalo Sabres swept a three-game road trip was in November, 2018, in the midst of their 10-game winning streak under former coach Phil Housley.

The sites of those victories? Winnipeg, Minnesota and Pittsburgh.

The Sabres will be going for an exact repeat of that trip tonight in PPG Arena when they face the red-hot Pittsburgh Penguins, who have the Eastern Conference's longest current winning streak at five games.

Buffalo (10-15-4) pulled out a 3-2 shootout win Thursday in Minnesota after Tuesday's 4-2 victory in Winnipeg, a defeat that was apparently the final straw in the stunning decision by Jets coach Paul Maurice to announce his resignation Friday morning.

With a back-to-back in the wake of Thursday's game, the Sabres did not have a morning skate today. Coach Don Granato will update the media with any lineup news at 5:30. The Sabres are 2-0-1 in their last three games and looking for their first four-game point streak since they went 3-0-2 from Dec. 7-14, 2019.