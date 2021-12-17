To sweep road trip, Sabres must conquer huge challenge of red-hot Penguins

It was another encouraging night in a season that’s been filled with growing pains, and the Buffalo Sabres were rewarded when Tage Thompson secured a 3-2 win with a goal in the third shootout round.
PITTSBURGH -- The last time the Buffalo Sabres swept a three-game road trip was in November, 2018, in the midst of their 10-game winning streak under former coach Phil Housley.
The sites of those victories? Winnipeg, Minnesota and Pittsburgh.
The Sabres will be going for an exact repeat of that trip tonight in PPG Arena when they face the red-hot Pittsburgh Penguins, who have the Eastern Conference's longest current winning streak at five games.
Buffalo (10-15-4) pulled out a 3-2 shootout win Thursday in Minnesota after Tuesday's 4-2 victory in Winnipeg, a defeat that was apparently the final straw in the stunning decision by Jets coach Paul Maurice to announce his resignation Friday morning.
With a back-to-back in the wake of Thursday's game, the Sabres did not have a morning skate today. Coach Don Granato will update the media with any lineup news at 5:30. The Sabres are 2-0-1 in their last three games and looking for their first four-game point streak since they went 3-0-2 from Dec. 7-14, 2019.
The Sabres are expected to give Malcolm Subban his second start in goal after Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen manned the net the last five games. Subban gave up six goals on 25 shots in his Buffalo debut Dec. 4 in Carolina and left that game early with a right leg injury.
The Sabres posted a 2-1 win here on Nov. 16 in a game that saw Pittsburgh pile up a 46-19 advantage in shots on goal but struggle to to score against Buffalo goalie Dustin Tokarski.
Since that game, the Penguins are 10-2-1 and have an NHL-best .808 points percentage. They have been perfect on the penalty kill (27-27) and have yielded an NHL-low 1.54 goals per game.
Penguins update
At 15-8-5, the Penguins have moved into fourth place in the Metropolitan Division and are six points behind co-leaders Carolina, Washington and the New York Rangers. Pittsburgh currently holds the top wild-card slot in the Eastern Conference.
Pittsburgh has outscored its opponents, 20-6, during its current five-game run. Captain Sidney Crosby has two goals, nine points and plus-9 rating in the five games while former Sabres forward Evan Rodrigues has five assists, six points and a plus-8 rating.
Goalies Tristan Jarry and Casey DeSmith have combined for a 1.20 goals-against average and .984 save percentage during the streak. Jarry goes tonight and carries an 8-1-1 record in his last 10 games into this start. He has allowed just 12 goals in that span and leads the NHL in GAA (1.19), save percentage (.957) and shutouts (3).