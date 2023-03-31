With goaltender Devon Levi about to make his debut for the Buffalo Sabres on Friday night, it might be a good time to clear up any potential confusion regarding how to pronounce his last name.

Obviously, Buffalo has had a long love affair with Marv Levy, and so some have pronounced "Levi" in the same way.

The correct pronunciation, however, is "like the jeans," so it's LEE-vigh.

Here is Lance Lysowski's story on Levi's preparation and path to his debut, including thoughts from his father as he and about 60 friends and family made the trip to Buffalo.

Levi will play in a game for the first time since his season ended at Northeastern two-plus weeks ago.