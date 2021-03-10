Tickets on sale Thursday for Sabres March 20 opener; Testing plans for fans revealed

Tickets for the first game in KeyBank Center with fans this season, March 20 at 1 p.m. against the Boston Bruins, will go on sale Thursday, the Buffalo Sabres announced Wednesday night.

Capacity for the game is expected to be limited to around 1,900 and season ticket holders will have the first chance to purchase tickets Thursday. They will be contacted directly by the team with instructions. Tickets to the public will be available beginning Friday at 2 p.m.

Tickets may be purchased in pods of one, two, three or four seats. They may not be forwarded or resold.

All fans attending any game this season will need to produce a negative molecular PCR Covid-19 test result within 72 hours before the game. To help fans, the Sabres are collaborating with Quest Diagnostics through QuestDirect, the company’s consumer-initiated testing service. All tests are $64.

Fans can schedule their molecular PCR test with Quest at multiple locations throughout Western New York. After buying a ticket, fans will be emailed a link to a registration site and code that they can use to schedule their test. All scheduling and testing payments will be done directly through Quest.