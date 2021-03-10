Tickets on sale Thursday for Sabres March 20 opener; Testing plans for fans revealed

Tickets for the first game in KeyBank Center with fans this season, March 20 at 1 p.m. against the Boston Bruins, will go on sale Thursday, the Buffalo Sabres announced Wednesday night.
Capacity for the game is expected to be limited to around 1,900 and season ticket holders will have the first chance to purchase tickets Thursday. They will be contacted directly by the team with instructions. Tickets to the public will be available beginning Friday at 2 p.m.
Tickets may be purchased in pods of one, two, three or four seats. They may not be forwarded or resold.
All fans attending any game this season will need to produce a negative molecular PCR Covid-19 test result within 72 hours before the game. To help fans, the Sabres are collaborating with Quest Diagnostics through QuestDirect, the company’s consumer-initiated testing service. All tests are $64.
Fans can schedule their molecular PCR test with Quest at multiple locations throughout Western New York. After buying a ticket, fans will be emailed a link to a registration site and code that they can use to schedule their test. All scheduling and testing payments will be done directly through Quest.
The Sabres have also teamed with CLEAR to use their Health Pass app technology for Covid-19 screening of fans. Fans will need to download the CLEAR app, verify their identity and will then be able to securely link their Covid-19 test results to the app. The day of the game, fans will open Health Pass, verify identity with a selfie and answer a health questionnaire on the app.
Users with a negative test result and a completed health questionnaire will receive a green notification on the app, which they will show as they enter the arena.
For more information on ticket prices and availability, fans can contact the Sabres box office at (716) 855-4444. The club also has answers to numerous common questions on its web site at Sabres.com/FAQ. Ticket information for games later this season will be communicated as it becomes available.