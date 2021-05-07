Thriving in a 'contract year,' Rasmus Asplund wants to be part of Sabres' future

Uncertain about Asplund’s ability to contribute in 2020-21, General Manager Kevyn Adams and former coach Ralph Krueger added veteran center Cody Eakin as a free agent in October. Eakin has failed to contribute offensively, while Asplund has positioned himself to possibly earn a raise as a restricted free agent this summer. His seven goals are tied for fifth on the team this season.

“It’s a contract year for me, too. Hopefully I’ve been playing good enough to be able to be a part of next year’s team, but you never know,” said Asplund. “But the minutes I got, that gives me an opportunity to really show what type of player I am, what I can do out there, what situations I’m good at. Hopefully I’ve been doing good enough to be a part of this for a long time because that’s what I want.”

This is the latest step in a long development plan that began with his selection 33rd overall in the 2016 draft, a pick acquired by former General Manager Tim Murray in a trade that sent defenseman Mark Pysyk to the Florida Panthers.

Asplund spent the next two seasons in the Swedish Hockey League, totaling only 14 goals in 89 games. Murray’s replacement, Jason Botterill, signed Asplund to a three-year, entry-level contract in May 2018. The plan was that Asplund would develop for two seasons in Rochester before competing for a full-time spot in Buffalo.