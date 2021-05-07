Thriving in a 'contract year,' Rasmus Asplund wants to be part of Sabres' future

PITTSBURGH – A chorus of stick taps echoed throughout UPMC Lemieux Complex when Rasmus Asplund darted past a defending Colin Miller and one-timed a shot over Michael Houser’s glove during the Buffalo Sabres’ final practice of the season Friday.
It wasn’t the only impressive feat by Asplund during the rigorous, fast-faced, 40-minute session ahead of the season finale Saturday against the Penguins in PPG Paints Arena. Asplund, a 23-year-old forward, used his speed to execute interim coach Don Granato’s neutral-zone transition drills to perfection.
Once considered an unlikely source for offense, Asplund has become a top-six fixture with six goals and 10 points in 22 games since Granato took over on March 17. While much of the praise heaped on Granato has revolved around Casey Mittelstadt’s breakthrough or Rasmus Dahlin’s rejuvenation, and rightfully so, the ascent of Asplund is another silver lining to a 10th consecutive season without playoff hockey in Buffalo.
“Myself, I’m just trying to enjoy this as much as I can,” beamed Asplund. “It’s the NHL, it’s the best league in the world, and to have this chance and opportunity that I have is just a blessing.”
Injuries, trades and a coaching change made this opportunity possible.
When training camp began in January, Asplund was somewhat of an afterthought. He wasn’t among the NHLers skating with the Sabres’ top practice group on day one, and he began the season on the taxi squad, relegated to on-ice workouts with a handful of players who would be in Rochester during a normal season.
Uncertain about Asplund’s ability to contribute in 2020-21, General Manager Kevyn Adams and former coach Ralph Krueger added veteran center Cody Eakin as a free agent in October. Eakin has failed to contribute offensively, while Asplund has positioned himself to possibly earn a raise as a restricted free agent this summer. His seven goals are tied for fifth on the team this season.
“It’s a contract year for me, too. Hopefully I’ve been playing good enough to be able to be a part of next year’s team, but you never know,” said Asplund. “But the minutes I got, that gives me an opportunity to really show what type of player I am, what I can do out there, what situations I’m good at. Hopefully I’ve been doing good enough to be a part of this for a long time because that’s what I want.”
This is the latest step in a long development plan that began with his selection 33rd overall in the 2016 draft, a pick acquired by former General Manager Tim Murray in a trade that sent defenseman Mark Pysyk to the Florida Panthers.
Asplund spent the next two seasons in the Swedish Hockey League, totaling only 14 goals in 89 games. Murray’s replacement, Jason Botterill, signed Asplund to a three-year, entry-level contract in May 2018. The plan was that Asplund would develop for two seasons in Rochester before competing for a full-time spot in Buffalo.
The adjustment to pro hockey in North America was not seamless. Asplund, like his linemate in 2018-19, Victor Olofsson, needed time to become responsible defensively. The two paired with Danny O’Regan to form a potent top line, but Asplund finished with only 10 goals in 75 games for the Amerks.
Olofsson, meanwhile, had immediate success upon joining the Sabres in March 2019.
Botterill’s assistant general manager, Randy Sexton, continued to express confidence that Asplund’s offense would come. Sabres brass lauded his work ethic and skill. When most players retreated to the dressing room to shower and head home after practice in Rochester, Asplund and Olofsson were on the ice so long that a staff member had to ask them to stop skating so the Zamboni driver could do his job.
“Back in Roch, I think we had really good chemistry and the first thing you notice about him is how hard he works,” said Sabres winger Tage Thompson. “He’s really reliable on both ends of the ice and he obviously has great skill and great touch around the net. I enjoy playing with him. I think the biggest thing for him is similar to me: opportunity and confidence. He knows he’s capable of performing and putting up numbers. He’s getting an opportunity to do that now and running with it.”
Asplund’s first NHL opportunity in 2019-20 came with some challenges. Though Asplund was reliable on the penalty kill, he had only one goal in 29 games. The mental part of the game was difficult for Asplund. He had trouble sleeping, always reflecting on the previous game. Equipped with lessons from his first season, Asplund set out last offseason to make more of an impact with the puck.
Still, Asplund had trouble when elevated to the lineup this January. He was unsure about how to defend properly, which isn’t surprising given the struggles many young players had under Krueger. Asplund started to make a significant impact after the coaching change – he had only two goals in 34 games for Krueger – and when he was united on a line with two of his former Rochester teammates: Thompson and Mittelstadt.
They have been on the ice together for five goals at 5-on-5. When the Sabres were trailing by a goal midway through the third period Monday against the New York Islanders in KeyBank Center, it was Asplund who buried a loose puck to tie the score in a game that ended with a 4-2 Buffalo win.
“When players jump up levels, their identity was at the previous level and then you have to kind of find ways you’re going to impact – we’re talking about the score sheet,” said Granato. “You can score goals, you just got to score them in a different way than another player. He’s figured out, progressively figured out, and gained experience playing the game at this level and how to maybe create scoring chances, put the opposition in a tougher spot to create turnovers.”
It's unclear where Asplund fits in the Sabres’ long-term plans. The upside he’s shown offensively would be valuable for the bottom six, an area where Buffalo hasn’t received enough production in recent years. He can also play center and has the skill to excel alongside talented forwards.
But the roster picture is unclear because of pending unrestricted free agents and the Seattle expansion draft. Regardless, Asplund isn’t taking this opportunity for granted. It wasn’t long ago that he was watching from a suite with the rest of the taxi squad. Now he wants to ensure that he sticks around to help the Sabres next season.
“I’m here right now and still trying to make my way here to become a regular,” said Asplund.