Three things to know about Sabres sixth-round pick Gustav Karlsson

Here are three things to know about Gustav Karlsson, a Swedish center whom the Sabres selected at No. 187 in the sixth round of the NHL draft on Friday in Montreal.

1. He was the only player on his team to hit 30 goals. While playing the in J20 Nationalle's Orebro HK, Karlsson scored 31 goals and had 17 assists in 41 games. In his last 10 games, he scored nine goals and had five assists. No other player on the team reached 20 goals, but the team won a bronze medal. His efforts gave him the opportunity to play two games in the SHL, but he didn't record any points.

2. He ranks No. 59 for European skaters by NHL Central Scouting. Another slimmer center for the Sabres, Karlsson was ranked 59th among European skaters by NHL Central Scouting. He was projected to be selected from the fourth to the seventh round, with a need to add size and strength as he develops and become more of a two-way player. The left-handed shot is listed at 6-foot-1 and 165.

3. He's still working toward a consistent SHL role. After his prominent performance in the J20, Karlsson didn't convert any points in his two games in the SHL. He will likely to return to the J20 next season, in hopes of additional appearances in the SHL. He's one of the older Sabres picks in the draft, as he turns 19 in October.