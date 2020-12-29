Three Sabres games to be televised by NBC, NBC Sports Network

Jack Eichel and company will play on national television at least three times during the 56-game 2020-21 season, NBC announced Tuesday.

The Buffalo Sabres will appear on NBC Sports Network's NHL Wednesday Night Hockey against the Pittsburgh Penguins on March 24, and will have games on NBC against the New York Islanders (March 7) and Penguins (April 17).

The NHL has yet to announce start times for most games this season. The Sabres open play at home with back-to-back games against the Washington Capitals on Jan. 14-15.

Training camp opens Thursday, with the first on-ice workouts scheduled for Friday.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.