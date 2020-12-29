 Skip to main content
Three Sabres games to be televised by NBC, NBC Sports Network
Jack Eichel

Jack Eichel scored a career-high 36 goals in 2019-20.

 Harry Scull Jr.

Jack Eichel and company will play on national television at least three times during the 56-game 2020-21 season, NBC announced Tuesday.

The Buffalo Sabres will appear on NBC Sports Network's NHL Wednesday Night Hockey against the Pittsburgh Penguins on March 24, and will have games on NBC against the New York Islanders (March 7) and Penguins (April 17).

The NHL has yet to announce start times for most games this season. The Sabres open play at home with back-to-back games against the Washington Capitals on Jan. 14-15. 

Training camp opens Thursday, with the first on-ice workouts scheduled for Friday.

News Sports Reporter

I've covered the Sabres and National Hockey League for The Buffalo News since November 2018. My previous work included coverage of the Pittsburgh Pirates and University of Pittsburgh athletics for DKPittsburghSports.com.

