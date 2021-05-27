Three Buffalo Jr. Sabres alumni on NHL Central Scoutings final draft rankings

More Buffalo Jr. Sabres alumni may hear their names called when the NHL draft is held virtually on July 23-24.

Goalies Luke Pavicich (Clarence Center) and Chase Clark (Williamsville), and defenseman Jacob Napier (Lancaster) were included Thursday in NHL Central Scouting Bureau's final prospect rankings ahead of the 2021 draft.

Pavicich and Clark were ranked the No. 16 and No. 23 North American goalies, respectively, and Napier was listed as the No. 195 North American skater.

Pavicich, 19 and listed at 6-foot-3, played five years for the Jr. Sabres before joining the Kenai River Brown Bears of the North American Hockey League. He totaled a .919 save percentage and 2.86 goals-against average in 36 games this season. Pavicich is expected to play college hockey at UMass.

Clark, a 19-year-old listed at 6-6, played most of this season with the Jersey Icemen of the national Collegiate Development Conference. He stopped 49 of 51 shots to lead the Icemen to the USPHL NCDC Dineen Cup Championship. Clark had a .935 save percentage and 1.95 goals-against average during the regular season. He also appeared in three games with the Tri-City Storm of the United States Hockey League.