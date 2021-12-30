Three Amerks assigned to Sabres' taxi squad at start of road trip

In need of reinforcements at the start of a two-game road trip, the Sabres added defenseman Oskari Laaksonen and forwards Brandon Biro and Ryan MacInnis to the taxi squad Thursday.

Laaksonen, 22, has two goals and 15 points in 23 games with the Rochester Americans this season. A right-shot defenseman drafted in the third round in 2017, Laaksonen was recalled from the Amerks because the Sabres lost two defensemen this week.

Jacob Bryson entered the NHL's Covid-19 protocols Wednesday, and Colin Miller aggravated an undisclosed injury during practice Tuesday. This led Ethan Prow, 29, to make his NHL debut against the New Jersey Devils. Prow scored the Sabres' third goal in a 4-3 loss.

Biro, 23, missed all of training camp because of an injury. Signed out of Penn State in 2020, Biro has three goals and 12 points in 19 games with Rochester. He has spent time at center and on the wing.

MacInnis, 25, is a 6-foot-4 power forward and a son of Hockey Hall of Famer Al MacInnis. Ryan signed a one-year contract with the Sabres in July and has five goals with 15 points in 24 games for the Amerks.

