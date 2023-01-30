They're talking about practice: The Sabres finally had one after more than two weeks

Coaches love practice. It's in their DNA. It's where they can make the biggest mark on their teams. There's plenty of moments in games that are simply out of their hands and they have to stand there and watch like everybody else.

So imagine being Buffalo Sabres coach Don Granato the last two weeks. Granato's team hit the ice Monday morning in LECOM Harborcenter to have a workout for the first time in 15 days, an unheard-of stretch in recent franchise history.

Between travel and the schedule, there was just no time to toss in a practice and risk increasing the fatigue level of his team. Granato used the eye test, listened to sport science advice from his training staff and simply went with game day morning skates for the entirety of a stretch that got his club into the thick of the playoff race.

Phil Housley marveling from afar as Rasmus Dahlin ascends for Sabres Knowing all too well what Rasmus Dahlin endured along the way, Phil Housley gushed when discussing what his former student has achieved.

In the end, the Sabres played eight games in 13 days and went a stunning 5-1-2 in them to pull within one point of an Eastern Conference wild-card slot.

"We have such a ceiling and a capacity for skill and growth individually and collectively that practice is another opportunity to chip away at that," Granato said. "... I thought the way our guys attacked practice, they got better today. Very happy as a coach when that happens."

The Sabres did a few drills, then shifted to some 3-on-3 games at each end of the ice. There were no line rushes or power play work, items likely on the to-do list for Tuesday in advance of Wednesday's visit by the red-hot Carolina Hurricanes, who are 7-0-1 in their last eight games. It will be Buffalo's last game before the All-Star break and its bye week.

#Sabres doing some 3-on-3 games and Owen Power (white) is around the net again, just like on the road trip. pic.twitter.com/0aD8ped5Km — Mike Harrington (@ByMHarrington) January 30, 2023

Granato didn't go overboard as the workout only lasted about 40 minutes before players were left to work on individual skills. There were a couple of key news items that came out of the session:

1. Center Tage Thompson, the team's leading scorer with 34 goals and 68 points, was not on the ice and was seen on the bench near the end or practice in street clothes. The team said he is dealing with an upper-body injury and is day to day.

Granato said he's "pretty certain" Thompson will practice Tuesday and then a determination will be made for Wednesday's game. The coach said Thompson, like most players, has been dealing with nagging issues and they were exacerbated during Saturday's shootout loss in Minnesota.

"He could have skated today," Granato said. "But way better for him to just take a day."

2. Defenseman Mattias Samuelsson (lower body, two games) and center Dylan Cozens, who took a butt end to the head/neck area Thursday in Winnipeg and sat out in Minnesota, both practiced fully Monday. And each said they expect to play against Carolina.

Inside the NHL: Unsatisfying end to Bills' season oddly reminiscent to demise of 2006-07 Stanley Cup-favorite Sabres Current Sabres winger and Bills fan extraordinaire Alex Tuch understands how his counterparts in Orchard Park feel today, just like the Sabres felt in 2007.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"Just precautionary stuff, just being safe," Cozens said of the seat he took Saturday.

Noted Samuelsson: "Every day, every hour, I feel a little better."

A lack of practice often makes a team look shabby on the ice and without energy. The Sabres were quite the contrary to that theory, playing faster and fresher by saving most of their energy for games.

Captain Kyle Okposo said he was impressed by his team's ability to adapt to the unusual circumstance, especially given how young most of this roster is.

"I know when you’re younger, sometimes you can feel like, ‘Oh, my hands aren’t going to be good enough if I’m not skating a lot,' " Okposo said. "And it can get in your head that way. But we didn’t do that as a group, and hats off to the guys for that."

Okposo, 34, said most veteran players are fine by this point in the season cutting back on practice.

"I honestly think it’s getting a little bit overblown, to be honest with you," he said. "It is what it is. We’ve been playing so many games that it’s not like you’re going to get out of shape. Practice at this point is just to get out and skate and feel the puck. The teams that are practicing right now probably aren’t going any more than 20 minutes."

Samuelsson, who is only 22, said this kind of stretch was a first for him.

"I think after the first couple days, you realized how crazy the month was going to be," he said. "To be honest, just a lot of sleep. You’re on the road a lot, you’re traveling. Whenever you can, just lay down and close your eyes. I think that was the biggest thing. It's been fun. Obviously, I’d rather play a game than practice."

"We like not practicing. It’s fun to just play games and have days off," said a smiling Cozens, 21. "That's kind of how it is in playoffs, so we've got to be ready for that."

Observations: Sabres earn another point, end 'big road trip' with shootout loss Frederick Gaudreau scored in the third round of the shootout Saturday night for the Minnesota Wild in Xcel Energy Center to send the Buffalo Sabres to a 3-2 loss.

Okposo, one of the few Buffalo players with playoff experience, said it's taken a while for this club to establish an identity and he's found it intriguing the Sabres are willing to play multiple styles.

Pegged mostly as a run-and-gun team much of the season, the Sabres have scratched out a trio of 3-2 victories in the last six games. And they would have added a fourth had they won Saturday's shootout in Minnesota.

"We’re really solid in our game from game to game and we know the way that we have to play, and we’re comfortable in it," Okposo said. "We’re comfortable with playing a tight-checking team. We’re comfortable playing a wide-open game.

"That’s something that it’s taken maybe a little bit longer than I thought it would coming into this year. But I think that for me has been the biggest strength of our team. We know who we are and we’re not scared to play our game against anybody."