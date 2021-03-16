The Wraparound: Winless streak hits 12 as Sabres are bedeviled in New Jersey

Denting the scoresheet: Defenseman Brandon Montour, who entered the game with four assists on the season, was credited with helpers on the first two Buffalo goals. It was Montour's first multi-point game of the season.

Pulling even: New Jersey tied the game at 2-2 on Sami Vatanen's unscreened shot from the right point at 10:39. It was Vatanen's first goal of the season.

Much better first: The Sabres were outshot 13-2 in the opening 20 minutes Monday against Washington. On Tuesday, they took eight of the first nine shots and had a 12-5 advantage. But the net result was the same – a 1-0 deficit.

New Jersey broke on top at 17:40 as Yegor Sharangovich beat Johansson with a shot from the slot after outworking Kyle Okposo on the wall and down the middle.

A fresh look: It was a Reverse Retro night, as the Sabres wore their white "butter knives" jerseys and the Devils countered with their "Christmas trees," a green and red combination that paid homage to their initial outfits from their berth in 1982.

Old home days on waivers: It was a busy day on the NHL's waiver wire as Jimmy Vesey (Toronto), Paul Byron (Montreal) and Mikhail Grigorenko (Columbus) were all put there by their teams.