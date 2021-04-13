The Wraparound: Ullmark leaves with injury in Sabres' shootout loss

The Sabres appeared overwhelmed by the Bruins’ pressure on the puck, as Boston’s checking-line players provided a heavy presence on the forecheck. This approach led to a possession advantage for the Bruins, who received goals from David Krejci and Craig Smith. Buffalo, though, tied the score with 8:07 remaining in regulation when Rasmus Dahlin's shot from the point went off a Boston defender and bounced into the net to make it 2-2.

Tokarski stopped 29 of 31 shots in relief of Ullmark, whom General Manager Kevyn Adams wants to sign to a contract extension. The Sabres finished with only 23 shots on goal. An update on Ullmark's status won't be available until Wednesday.

Opening salvo: Rookie center Dylan Cozens won a battle for the puck along the right wall and his pass toward the slot was deflected toward Miller, whose slapshot from the point beat Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman 1:52 into the game.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Bjork recorded his first point with the Sabres by earning the secondary assist. This also ended Miller’s 17-game goal drought.