 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The Wraparound: Ullmark leaves with injury in Sabres' shootout loss
0 comments
top story

The Wraparound: Ullmark leaves with injury in Sabres' shootout loss

Support this work for $1 a month
Sabres Bruins Hockey

Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman drops to the ice to make a save on a shot by Sabres center Dylan Cozens during the second period Tuesday in Boston. 

 Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Linus Ullmark’s movements in net were calm compared to some of the acrobatics typically seen from the Buffalo Sabres’ starting goalie.

Yet, on an innocent shot early in the first period Tuesday night, Ullmark appeared to be in discomfort upon standing from the butterfly position after making a save on Boston Bruins defenseman Mike Reilly.

Moments later, Ullmark skated to the bench and was promptly replaced by backup Dustin Tokarski only 4:54 into the game. Ullmark, a pending unrestricted free agent whom General Manager Kevyn Adams chose not to trade ahead of the deadline Monday, did not return because of a lower-body injury. 

Though Ullmark's absence loomed large, the Sabres withstood the bruising Bruins' blitz and showed the resilience that's become commonplace under interim coach Don Granato, tying the score in the third period before losing 3-2 in a shootout at TD Garden. 

The Sabres (10-25-7) are 4-2-3 in their last nine games and snapped a string of 15 consecutive regulation losses to the East Division's top four teams: Washington, the New York Islanders, Pittsburgh and Boston. The Bruins (22-12-6) still occupy the division's fourth and final playoff spot.

Taylor Hall and Curtis Lazar, both of whom were traded by the Sabres to Boston ahead of the deadline, earned a win in their Bruins debut. Winger Anders Bjork, acquired by Buffalo in the deal, assisted on Colin Miller’s opening goal in the first period.

The Sabres appeared overwhelmed by the Bruins’ pressure on the puck, as Boston’s checking-line players provided a heavy presence on the forecheck. This approach led to a possession advantage for the Bruins, who received goals from David Krejci and Craig Smith. Buffalo, though, tied the score with 8:07 remaining in regulation when Rasmus Dahlin's shot from the point went off a Boston defender and bounced into the net to make it 2-2.

Tokarski stopped 29 of 31 shots in relief of Ullmark, whom General Manager Kevyn Adams wants to sign to a contract extension. The Sabres finished with only 23 shots on goal. An update on Ullmark's status won't be available until Wednesday.

Opening salvo: Rookie center Dylan Cozens won a battle for the puck along the right wall and his pass toward the slot was deflected toward Miller, whose slapshot from the point beat Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman 1:52 into the game.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Bjork recorded his first point with the Sabres by earning the secondary assist. This also ended Miller’s 17-game goal drought.

Tying marker: Tokarski made an initial save on Jeremy Lauzon’s slap shot from the point, only to watch Krejci score on the rebound to tie the score 1-1 at 13:20 into the first period. Moments before the goal, Sabres forward Riley Sheahan appeared to suffer an injury on a blindside hit by the Bruins’ Nick Ritchie. Sheahan returned for the second period, only to miss the third period.

Missed opportunities: The Bruins took three minor penalties in a span of 3:51, giving the Sabres a 5-on-3 for 28 seconds. Buffalo managed only three power-play shots during its time on the man advantage in the first period.

Boston finished the first period with an 11-5 edge in shots on goal, despite having to kill three penalties.

Ugly play: Hall drove to the net and attempted a no-look drop pass that left the puck in the right circle. Sabres defenseman Jacob Bryson could not find the puck, allowing Smith to score on a shot inside the far post for a 2-1 lead at 5:29.

Difficult second: The Sabres had only seven shots on goal in the second period – 12 through 40 minutes – in what was their sloppiest segment of hockey in a week. The only promising scoring opportunity came when Kyle Okposo’s pass gave Cozens an open look backdoor, but Swayman made the sprawling save to maintain the lead for Boston.

Entering Tuesday, the Sabres were 1-21-1 when trailing after the second period.

Responses: Thompson and Irwin were assessed major penalties for fighting when they dropped the gloves against Ritchie and Bruins defenseman Kevan Miller, respectively. Irwin engaged Ritchie in response to hits on Sheahan and Dahlin, while Thompson came immediately after Miller delivered a hit on Rasmus Asplund.

Lineup: Jack Eichel (upper body), Carter Hutton (lower body) and Will Borgen (forearm) remain out of the Sabres’ lineup. Winger Tobias Rieder was a healthy scratch with Bjork making his Sabres debut. Rieder has one goal and one assist in his last 16 games in the lineup.

Next: The Sabres are scheduled to practice Wednesday in Washington’s Capital One Arena in preparation for a game against the Capitals on Thursday night.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Five things to know about newly acquired Sabres winger Anders Bjork

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News Sports Reporter

I've covered the Sabres and National Hockey League for The Buffalo News since November 2018. My previous work included coverage of the Pittsburgh Pirates and University of Pittsburgh athletics for DKPittsburghSports.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News