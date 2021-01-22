The Wraparound: Trio of newcomers cracks scoresheet in Sabres' shootout loss to Caps

A trio of Buffalo Sabres scored their first goal in Blue and Gold, but it wasn't enough to claim a victory Friday night.
Defenseman John Carlson's goal in round four was the only tally in the shootout as the Washington Capitals edged Buffalo 4-3 at Capital One Arena.
Rookie Dylan Cozens scored his first NHL goal on a brilliant snipe in the second period for the Sabres, while veterans Riley Sheahan and Eric Staal also got their first with the team. Cozens had a chance to win the game in the shootout, but was stopped by Washington goalie Vitek Vanecek.
Only one other time in franchise history have the Sabres had three players score their debut goals with the club in the same game. That came on Oct. 6, 1982 against Quebec as Dave Andreychuk, Paul Cyr and Hannu Virta scored in a 6-4 loss at Memorial Auditorium.
Linus Ullmark, making his return after missing two games due to the death of his father in Sweden, made 29 saves on 32 shots through overtime. He stopped 3 of 4 in the shootout.
Buffalo fell to 1-3-1, while Washington won its home opener to improve to 3-0-2.
The Capitals played without four marquee players sidelined by Covid-19 protocols (Alex Ovechkin, Evgeny Kuznetsov, Dmitry Orlov and Ilya Samsonov). They then lost leading scorer Tom Wilson to an lower-body injury in the third period.
Troubles for Dahlin: Two rebounds not covered in front that directly led to Capitals goals frustrated Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin in this one. After the second one, Jakub Vrana's tally in the second period, Dahlin smacked his stick on the ice in frustration. He wasn't seen again in the middle frame, sitting out the final 6 1/2 minutes.
He finished the night with just 10:08 of ice time, the lowest among Buffalo defenseman. He did not play at 5-on-5 after the Vrana goal.
Opening the scoring: Staal got his first goal and second point as a Sabre at 12:33 of the first period, taking a quick pass from behind the net from Victor Olofsson after the Buffalo winger pickpocketed Washington veteran Zdeno Chara.
Getting even: The Caps tied the score at 1-1 through 20 minutes as Nicklas Backstrom slipped behind Dahlin to backhand a rebound home at 16:18.
Back-and-forth second: Nic Dowd put the Capitals ahead 2-1 at 4:14 with a laser from the slot. Cozens tied it at 10:43, Vrana made it 3-2 for the Caps at 13:07 and Sheahan tied it again for Buffalo on a backhand 42 seconds later.
History books I: This was the Caps' first game in Capital One Arena in 324 days since a win over Philadelphia on March 4, 2020. Washington is 16-1-2 in its last 18 home openers and this has been a very difficult rink for the Sabres to visit in recent years. They are 0-6-3 in their last nine games in D.C. and have not won there since a 2-1 victory on Nov. 22, 2014.
History books II: With an assist on Vrana's goal, Chara became the fifth defenseman in NHL history to get a point at age 43 or older. The others were Doug Harvey, Allan Stanley, Chris Chelios and Tim Horton, who had 15 points for the Sabres at age 44 during the 1973-74 season before he was killed driving home from a game in Toronto.
History Books III: Until getting blanked Tuesday in Philadelphia, Taylor Hall became the 20th Sabre to start his Buffalo career with a three-game point streak. He's only the fourth Buffalo player with six points in his first three games (joining Doug Gilmour, Steve Heinze and Bob Sweeney).
Next: The Sabres practice in D.C. Saturday at noon and play the Capitals again Sunday at 3 p.m. Originally scheduled for 7, the game was moved to avoid a conflict with the AFC Championship Game. It will again air on MSG and can be heard on WWKB Radio (1520 AM) while WGR is doing extended Bills coverage.