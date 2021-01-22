The Wraparound: Trio of newcomers cracks scoresheet in Sabres' shootout loss to Caps

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Troubles for Dahlin: Two rebounds not covered in front that directly led to Capitals goals frustrated Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin in this one. After the second one, Jakub Vrana's tally in the second period, Dahlin smacked his stick on the ice in frustration. He wasn't seen again in the middle frame, sitting out the final 6 1/2 minutes.

He finished the night with just 10:08 of ice time, the lowest among Buffalo defenseman. He did not play at 5-on-5 after the Vrana goal.

Opening the scoring: Staal got his first goal and second point as a Sabre at 12:33 of the first period, taking a quick pass from behind the net from Victor Olofsson after the Buffalo winger pickpocketed Washington veteran Zdeno Chara.

Getting even: The Caps tied the score at 1-1 through 20 minutes as Nicklas Backstrom slipped behind Dahlin to backhand a rebound home at 16:18.

Back-and-forth second: Nic Dowd put the Capitals ahead 2-1 at 4:14 with a laser from the slot. Cozens tied it at 10:43, Vrana made it 3-2 for the Caps at 13:07 and Sheahan tied it again for Buffalo on a backhand 42 seconds later.