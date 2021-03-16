The Wraparound: Winless streak hits 12 as Sabres are bedeviled in New Jersey

It's a dirty dozen for the Buffalo Sabres.
The ugly winless streak of the Blue and Gold hit 12 games Tuesday night with a 3-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center in Newark.
Miles Wood's power-play goal at 4:52 of the third period, a neat deflection of a Jesper Bratt shot, eluded Buffalo goalie Jonas Johansson to snap a 2-2 tie.
The Sabres have lost four in a row in regulation and are 0-10-2 since their last win, a 4-1 triumph over the Devils in Newark on Feb. 23. They fell to 6-18-4 overall, remaining last in the NHL, and the winless streak is two shy of the franchise mark set in 2015.
They came close to tying the game in the final minute, but Devils goalie MacKenzie Blackwood made a pair of saves on Eric Staal to preserve the lead.
Meanwhile, the victory allowed New Jersey to snap its 11-game winless streak at home. The Devils were on an 0-10-1 slide and had not won in Newark since a 2-0 win over the New York Islanders on Jan. 24.
Finally finding the net: After getting shut out in the previous two games, the Sabres got two goals in 57 seconds in the middle period as Tobias Rieder scored on a wrist shot at 6:13, and Jeff Skinner broke in alone off a Casey Mittelstadt feed and beat Blackwood on a backhand at 7:10.
Denting the scoresheet: Defenseman Brandon Montour, who entered the game with four assists on the season, was credited with helpers on the first two Buffalo goals. It was Montour's first multi-point game of the season.
Pulling even: New Jersey tied the game at 2-2 on Sami Vatanen's unscreened shot from the right point at 10:39. It was Vatanen's first goal of the season.
Much better first: The Sabres were outshot 13-2 in the opening 20 minutes Monday against Washington. On Tuesday, they took eight of the first nine shots and had a 12-5 advantage. But the net result was the same – a 1-0 deficit.
New Jersey broke on top at 17:40 as Yegor Sharangovich beat Johansson with a shot from the slot after outworking Kyle Okposo on the wall and down the middle.
A fresh look: It was a Reverse Retro night, as the Sabres wore their white "butter knives" jerseys and the Devils countered with their "Christmas trees," a green and red combination that paid homage to their initial outfits from their berth in 1982.
Old home days on waivers: It was a busy day on the NHL's waiver wire as Jimmy Vesey (Toronto), Paul Byron (Montreal) and Mikhail Grigorenko (Columbus) were all put there by their teams.
Vesey had five goals in 30 games in his first year for the Leafs. Byron, a two-time 20-goal scorer for the Habs, has just two goals in 27 games this year. Grigorenko has two goals in 18 games for the Blue Jackets in his first year back in the NHL after three years in the KHL in Russia.
Next: The Sabres have a CBA-mandated day off Wednesday. They open a two-game series with the Boston Bruins on Thursday night at KeyBank Center. It will be the first game with fans in the building in more than a year. The team will be hosting 700 front-line workers.
Saturday's matinee against Boston will be the first game featuring paying customers. Tickets remain on sale at Sabres.com and fans can book their required Covid-19 test beginning at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.