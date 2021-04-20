The Wraparound: Taylor Hall, Curtis Lazar help Bruins defeat Sabres

This season’s version of the Buffalo Sabres has been the tale of two teams.
There was the offensively deficient group handcuffed by a system that former coach Ralph Krueger described by using the term “principles,” and the young, energetic and entertaining upstart Sabres that have blossomed under the tutelage of interim coach Don Granato.
It was difficult to tell which of those two groups showed up to KeyBank Center for a game against the playoff-hardened Boston Bruins on Tuesday.
The Sabres struggled to generate enough shots, succumbed to the opportunistic Bruins’ relentless pursuit to possess the puck and lost the opening game of a three game series with the Bruins, 2-0.
Buffalo (12-27-7) has lost nine games in a row to Boston (26-12-6), and the teams have two more games this week, continuing Thursday night. Goalie Dustin Tokarski, making his 10th appearance for the Sabres this season, stopped 35 of 37 shots. The Sabres finished with 32 shots on goal, including 17 in the third period, and went 0-for-6 on the power play.
The Bruins, though, received goals from Brad Marchand and Connor Clifton. Former Sabres forward Curtis Lazar assisted on the first goal as Boston improved to 5-0 since last week's trade deadline. Taylor Hall, meanwhile, had a team-high six shots on goal in his return to Buffalo.
Opening salvo: With the Sabres pinned in their own zone for much of the first period, Bruins defenseman Mike Reilly pinched and sent a centering pass from behind the goal line to David Pastrnak in front.
Pastrnak directed the puck off Tokarski’s left leg pad and Marchand was there to backhand the rebound in for a 1-0 lead at 8:06 into the first period. Entering Tuesday, Boston was 17-4-3 when scoring first this season.
Robbery: Momentum began to shift after Jake DeBrusk was penalized for hooking at 11:17 into the first period. Dylan Cozens had an open net after the power-play expired, but Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask made a sprawling save by extending his left arm to knock down the puck.
Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin had a shot graze the crossbar later in the period. The Bruins entered the first intermission with a 1-0 lead and shots were 9-9.
Bad luck: The Bruins took a 2-0 lead at 3:03 into the second period on a shot from the point by Clifton. Tokarski made the initial save, but the shot leaked between his legs and an attempt to secure the loose puck led him to kick it over the goal line.
Close call: A Henri Jokiharju turnover almost led to a Bruins 2-on-1, but Jokiharju came back hard on the backcheck and Pastrnak misfired a shot to spoil the opportunity for Boston midway through the second period.
Fun while it lasted: The Sabres earned a much-needed power play at 11:04 into the second period with Marchand penalized for elbowing. However, the man advantage lasted only 65 seconds because Rasmus Ristolainen took a roughing penalty for knocking over Jeremy Lauzon while Rask was trying to glove a high shot.
Tough hill: The Sabres had only six shots on goal in the second period, none of which were of high quality. A 2-0 deficit at the second intermission was difficult to overcome, considering the Bruins entered Tuesday with a 14-0-2 record when leading after two.
Ugly play: The Sabres earned a key third-period power play, only for it to end after 27 seconds because of an accidental trip by Sam Reinhart on Clifton. Clifton appeared to fall face first into the boards and Reinhart immediately checked on him. Clifton remained in the game and did not miss a shift.
Matchup note: This was the Sabres’ 300th all-time game against Boston, their most against any opponent. Entering Tuesday, Buffalo’s 125 wins against the Bruins were the team’s second-highest total behind the 130 victories over the Montreal Canadiens.
The Sabres all-time leading goal scorer against the Bruins is Dave Andreychuk, who scored 39 goals in 79 games. His 18 power-play goals lead the team and his 34 power-play points are tied with Gilbert Perreault for first.
Injuries: The Sabres are without Jack Eichel (herniated disk in neck), Kyle Okposo (broken cheekbone), Jake McCabe (knee) and Zemgus Girgensons (hamstring) for the remainder of the season. Defenseman Will Borgen (forearm) is nearing a return, while goalies Carter Hutton (lower body) and Linus Ullmark (lower body) have uncertain timelines to return.
Center Cody Eakin and defenseman Matt Irwin were healthy scratches.
Keeping tabs: Eichel, the Sabres’ third-year captain, watched the game from a suite as he recovers from the herniated disk that’s kept him out of the lineup since March 7.
Reinforcement: The Rochester Americans signed 26-year-old winger Brandon Hawkins to a professional tryout. Hawkins had 19 goals with 12 assists for 31 points in 28 games with the ECHL’s Fort Wayne Komets this season. In 2019-20, Hawkins split time between the Pittsburgh Penguins’ minor-league affiliates when the organization employed current Sabres associate general manager Jason Karmanos.
Next: The Sabres are scheduled to practice Wednesday in preparation for their game Thursday night against the Bruins in KeyBank Center.