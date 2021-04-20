The Wraparound: Taylor Hall, Curtis Lazar help Bruins defeat Sabres

Opening salvo: With the Sabres pinned in their own zone for much of the first period, Bruins defenseman Mike Reilly pinched and sent a centering pass from behind the goal line to David Pastrnak in front.

Pastrnak directed the puck off Tokarski’s left leg pad and Marchand was there to backhand the rebound in for a 1-0 lead at 8:06 into the first period. Entering Tuesday, Boston was 17-4-3 when scoring first this season.

Robbery: Momentum began to shift after Jake DeBrusk was penalized for hooking at 11:17 into the first period. Dylan Cozens had an open net after the power-play expired, but Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask made a sprawling save by extending his left arm to knock down the puck.

Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin had a shot graze the crossbar later in the period. The Bruins entered the first intermission with a 1-0 lead and shots were 9-9.

Bad luck: The Bruins took a 2-0 lead at 3:03 into the second period on a shot from the point by Clifton. Tokarski made the initial save, but the shot leaked between his legs and an attempt to secure the loose puck led him to kick it over the goal line.