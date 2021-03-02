The Wraparound: Some offense but still not enough for Sabres

NEW YORK – Two goals are better than none. But they still weren't enough to get the Buffalo Sabres a win Tuesday night in the opener of their five-game road trip.

After back-to-back shutout losses over the weekend to Philadelphia, the Sabres showed quite a bit more spunk but got the same result as the New York Rangers eked out a 3-2 win over Buffalo in Madison Square Garden.

Pavel Buchnevich scored a goal and assisted on another in the first 2:36 as the Rangers improved to 8-9-3 and dropped Buffalo deeper into the East Division cellar at 6-11-3. The Sabres are 0-3-1 in their last four games.

The real highlight of the night might have come at 7:11 of the third period when rookie Dylan Cozens engaged New York defenseman Ryan Lindgren in his first NHL fight and scored a series of hard rights.

Neither team scored in the third period of a tight game that saw Buffalo outshoot the Rangers, 23-19. The count was just 4-3 in the final 20 minutes.

Crazy start: The Rangers scored on the game's first shot as Buchnevich beat Carter Hutton on a breakaway at 28 seconds after a great stretch pass by Mika Zibanejad burned Rasmus Dahlin through the neutral zone. The Sabres came right back to tie it at 55 seconds as Sam Reinhart chipped home a Victor Olofsson pass.

