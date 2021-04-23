The Wraparound: Sam Reinhart's hat trick helps Sabres snap skid against Boston

Right place, right time: Sheahan’s drop pass deep in the offensive zone missed Tobias Rieder and reached the blue line. Dahlin collected the puck, skated down the slot and beat a screened Rask with a high wrist shot at 6:54 into the second period to give the Sabres a 2-1 lead.

Dahlin, 21, has three goals with seven assists for 10 points in his last 10 games.

Lesson learned: Mittelstadt could not have been happy with himself after he passed up a shot when he had the puck in the slot earlier in the second period. He didn’t make the same mistake twice.

Mittelstadt collected a behind-the-goal line pass from Tage Thompson and quickly snapped a shot that beat goalie Rask to the far post for a 3-1 lead at 14:17 into the second period. With a secondary assist on the goal, rookie defenseman Mattias Samuelsson recorded his first NHL point.

Pulling away: Rask was pulled from the game after failing to stop Ruotsalainen's shot at 1:14 into the third period, a goal that gave the Sabres a 4-1 lead. Ruotsalainen entered the zone and retrieved the puck again after a failed pass. He then released a quick shot from the high slot for his fourth goal in nine NHL games.