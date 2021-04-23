The Wraparound: Sam Reinhart's hat trick helps Sabres snap skid against Boston

In a clear sign of solidarity, the Buffalo Sabres did not have Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen take a solo lap to start warmups Friday night.
Luukkonen, the Sabres’ top goaltending prospect, was followed by teammates as soon as he stepped onto the KeyBank Center ice ahead of his long-awaited National Hockey League debut.
Luukkonen’s teammates, though, didn’t provide much help early in the first period. The 22-year-old’s first shot faced occurred when the Sabres allowed defenseman Steven Kampfer to skate alone down the slot.
One shot, one goal against. The Sabres didn’t abandon Luukkonen altogether. Sam Reinhart’s power-play goal sparked a rally that included five consecutive goals and ended with Luukkonen earning his first career victory in a 6-4 win over the Boston Bruins in front of a spirited crowd.
Reinhart finished with a hat trick, capped by an empty-netter to seal the victory.
The Sabres (13-28-7) snapped their 10-game winless streak against Boston that dated back to Dec. 16, 2018. Buffalo also improved to 7-5-2 since its franchise-record 18-game winless streak ended.
Defenseman Rasmus Dahlin, center Casey Mittelstadt and rookie forward Arttu Ruotsalainen also scored to back Luukkonen, who stopped 36 of 40 shots in his first start since he played for the Rochester Americans on April 10. Reinhart added a third-period power play goal for his second of the game.
The Bruins (27-13-6) had won six consecutive games. They trailed 5-1 until Nick Ritchie, Kevan Miller and Taylor Hall delivered third-period goals to cut the deficit to one with 2:48 remaining in regulation.
Rocky start: Luukkonen allowed a goal on the first shot he faced, as the Sabres provided Kampfer with ample room to skate down the slot. Kampfer’s shot went off the far post and in for a 1-0 lead at 2:15 into the game. Entering Friday, the Sabres were 5-23-2 when allowing the first goal.
Close calls: In a span of two minutes, Sabres forward Riley Sheahan hit the crossbar with a wrist shot from the left-wing circle and Rasmus Asplund cut across the slot before his attempt was blocked by Tuukka Rask’s left leg pad.
Breakthrough: The Sabres earned a power play when Matt Grzelcyk was penalized for tripping at 15:23 into the first period. Only 17 seconds later, Buffalo scored on its first shot, a Reinhart one-timer for his 18th goal of the season and a 1-1 tie.
Reinhart later secured his fourth consecutive 20-plus-goal season, and he has eight points in his last eight games. The Sabres, meanwhile, snapped a 0-for-11 skid on the power play against Boston.
Keeping pace: The score remained tied, 1-1, at the first intermission, a significant development considering the Bruins entered Friday with a 16-0-2 record when leading at that point in the game. Shots were 10-6 in favor of Buffalo.
Right place, right time: Sheahan’s drop pass deep in the offensive zone missed Tobias Rieder and reached the blue line. Dahlin collected the puck, skated down the slot and beat a screened Rask with a high wrist shot at 6:54 into the second period to give the Sabres a 2-1 lead.
Dahlin, 21, has three goals with seven assists for 10 points in his last 10 games.
Lesson learned: Mittelstadt could not have been happy with himself after he passed up a shot when he had the puck in the slot earlier in the second period. He didn’t make the same mistake twice.
Mittelstadt collected a behind-the-goal line pass from Tage Thompson and quickly snapped a shot that beat goalie Rask to the far post for a 3-1 lead at 14:17 into the second period. With a secondary assist on the goal, rookie defenseman Mattias Samuelsson recorded his first NHL point.
Pulling away: Rask was pulled from the game after failing to stop Ruotsalainen's shot at 1:14 into the third period, a goal that gave the Sabres a 4-1 lead. Ruotsalainen entered the zone and retrieved the puck again after a failed pass. He then released a quick shot from the high slot for his fourth goal in nine NHL games.
Testing: According to the Sabres, most of their players and staff have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine since New York State has made it available to people 16 years and older.
Lineup: Jack Eichel (herniated disk in neck), Kyle Okposo (broken cheekbone), Jake McCabe (knee), Zemgus Girgensons (hamstring) are out for the season. Goalie Linus Ullmark (lower body) is considered week to week, and goalie Carter Hutton (lower body) has resumed skating without a tentative timeline to return to the lineup.
Interim coach Don Granato expressed hope Friday that Hutton will be able to return before the finale May 8 in Pittsburgh.
Defensemen Colin Miller and Matt Irwin, and center Cody Eakin were the Sabres’ healthy scratches.
Late scratch: Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron was not available because of a lower-body injury. Bergeron had one assist in 14:52 of ice time on Thursday night.
In memoriam: On fan appreciation night, the Sabres honored Theodore “Teddy” Steeg III, a 38-year-old East Amherst man who died suddenly in February. Steeg has been memorialized in KeyBank Center this season with 64 cardboard cutouts in section 206.
Next: The Sabres are scheduled to practice Saturday in preparation for their game Sunday night in Madison Square Garden against the New York Rangers.