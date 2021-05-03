The Wraparound: Sam Reinhart helps Sabres rally from 2-goal deficit in win

The celebratory shouts from the Buffalo Sabres’ bench could be heard in an eerily quiet KeyBank Center.

Rasmus Asplund had just scored on a loose puck to tie the score in the third period against the New York Islanders, a team the Sabres had yet to beat in six meetings during this shortened season.

At the other end of the ice was Michael Houser, a 28-year-old rookie making his NHL debut after having played only two games above the ECHL since 2015-16. Houser turned his back to the play and got ready to try to help the Sabres spoil the Islanders’ desperate push for two points.

His teammates ensured he would walk away with a win, rallying from a two-goal deficit to defeat the Islanders 4-2 on Monday. Sam Reinhart’s goal with 4:04 remaining in regulation stood as the game-winner.

The Sabres (14-32-17) lost seven of their previous nine games and avoided clinching the NHL's worst record, which would ensure that they have the best odds of selecting first overall in the 2021 draft.

Sabres Notebook: Linus Ullmark rejoins team for first time since injury Although Ullmark felt well enough to take shots from teammates and received medical clearance to rejoin the team, there's no guarantee he'll be able to play this week.

Houser, who was called on to start with Dustin Tokarski and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen unavailable, made 34 saves.