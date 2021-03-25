The Wraparound: Sabres winless streak reaches 16 with 4-0 loss to Penguins

PITTSBURGH – The puck whizzed past Dustin Tokarski before the Buffalo Sabres goalie could prepare himself to stop the shot Thursday night.
Jeff Skinner shook his head in disbelief. Curtis Lazar pressed the blade of his stick on the ice and leaned in as if he were about the break it. Meanwhile, a few feet away, four Pittsburgh Penguins crowded around Radim Zohorna, a 24-year-old making his NHL debut.
The undrafted forward had just scored the game’s opening goal, and the first of his career on his first shot, with a one-timer in the first period.
It was a crushing moment for the Sabres after a brief, impressive response to another calamitous day. Their interim coach, Don Granato, and one of their interim assistant coaches, Matt Ellis, entered the NHL’s Covid-19 protocols.
General Manager Kevyn Adams was thrust into the role of head coach and watched from behind the bench as the Sabres’ winless streak reached 16 games with a 4-0 loss to the Penguins in PPG Paints Arena.
The Sabres, now owners of the longest winless streak in the NHL since the Penguins dropped 18 in a row in 2003-04, are last in the league with a 6-22-4 record and 16 points. Buffalo was shut out for the seventh time this season.
Tokarski, a 31-year-old whose start Wednesday was his first since Dec. 21, 2015, stopped 27 shots while starting a second time in as many nights. His bailout saves were one of the few encouraging signs following the Zohorna goal in the first period.
The Sabres had only five shots on goal in the second period and continued to make mistakes in their defensive zone. Jared McCann scored twice on the power play for the Penguins (21-11-2), Jake Guentzel added an empty-net goal and goalie Casey DeSmith made 36 saves.
Opening statement: On the game’s first shift, Sabres defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen delivered a big hit on Sidney Crosby in the corner of Buffalo’s defensive zone. Crosby was shaken up but remained in the game.
Improvement: The Sabres showed encouraging signs on the power play for the first time in weeks, registering four shots in two minutes during an opportunity in the first period. Victor Olofsson finally received the puck for a one-timer from the right-wing circle, only to have DeSmith make the save.
Memorable debut: Zohorna scored at 17:21 into the first period when the 24-year-old’s one-timer from the left hashmark beat Tokarski for a 1-0 Penguins lead. The Sabres have scored only 15 goals in the first period of games this season and entered Thursday with a 2-18-2 record when allowing the first goal.
The Sabres, though, finished with 15 shots on goal in the first period.
Effort play: Crosby skated quickly to prevent a clearing attempt by the Sabres during a Penguins power play, allowing Pittsburgh to retrieve the puck and Kris Letang to find McCann open in the slot for a 2-0 lead at 1:27 into the second period.
Another lull: The Sabres needed 10:15 into the second period to register their first shot on goal, a wrist shot by Ristolainen from the blue line. Buffalo was outshot 9-5 in the second period.
Entering Thursday, the Sabres were 0-19-1 when trailing after the second period this season.
Impressive showing: Tokarski made a pair of bailout saves on high-danger chances for the Penguins, both of which occurred because Pittsburgh forwards skated behind the Sabres’ defense. The second occurred when Penguins defenseman Marcus Pettersson sent a quick breakout pass to Zach Aston-Reese, whose shot was stopped by Tokarski at 12:28 into the second period.
Position switch: With the Sabres thin on the wing, the coaching staff switched Dylan Cozens back to right wing for the first time since Jack Eichel suffered an upper-body injury on March 7.
Cozens appeared to assist on a Sabres goal with 5:57 when he carried the puck end to end and set up Olofsson, but the Penguins successfully challenged that the play was offside.
Injuries: Winger Tobias Rieder (upper body) and winger Tage Thompson (illness) were not available. Forward Rasmus Asplund (upper body) was also added to injured reserve, causing the Sabres to promote C.J. Smith and Steven Fogarty from the taxi squad.
In corresponding moves, forwards Jean-Sebastien Dea and Brett Murray were added to the taxi squad from Rochester.
Next: The Sabres are scheduled to practice Friday in Boston in preparation for their game Saturday against the Bruins.
Changes: Adams pivoted to a different scouting model for the Sabres as interviews are underway for the assistant general manager opening on his staff.
Adams revealed to the media Thursday afternoon that Jeremiah Crowe will head the pro scouting department and Jerry Forton is now in charge of amateur scouting.
Adams has also started to interview assistant general manager candidates. According to TSN's Bob McKenzie, Adams planned to meet with former Pittsburgh Penguins and Carolina Hurricanes assistant general manager Jason Karmanos on Thursday in Pittsburgh.
It's a philosophical shift for Adams, who scrapped this same model upon taking over as general manager in June. Crowe, formerly a pro scout under Jason Botterill, was named director of scouting and director of analytics Jason Nightingale added the title of assistant director of scouting.
Crowe, 35, joined the Sabres as a pro scout in 2017 after spending two years at the USA Hockey National Team Development Program. Forton, a longtime college hockey coach, was hired as assistant director of scouting by the Sabres in 2015 and shifted to director of collegiate scouting when Botterill was hired as general manager in 2017.