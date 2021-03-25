The Wraparound: Sabres winless streak reaches 16 with 4-0 loss to Penguins

PITTSBURGH – The puck whizzed past Dustin Tokarski before the Buffalo Sabres goalie could prepare himself to stop the shot Thursday night.

Jeff Skinner shook his head in disbelief. Curtis Lazar pressed the blade of his stick on the ice and leaned in as if he were about the break it. Meanwhile, a few feet away, four Pittsburgh Penguins crowded around Radim Zohorna, a 24-year-old making his NHL debut.

The undrafted forward had just scored the game’s opening goal, and the first of his career on his first shot, with a one-timer in the first period.

It was a crushing moment for the Sabres after a brief, impressive response to another calamitous day. Their interim coach, Don Granato, and one of their interim assistant coaches, Matt Ellis, entered the NHL’s Covid-19 protocols.

General Manager Kevyn Adams was thrust into the role of head coach and watched from behind the bench as the Sabres’ winless streak reached 16 games with a 4-0 loss to the Penguins in PPG Paints Arena.

The Sabres, now owners of the longest winless streak in the NHL since the Penguins dropped 18 in a row in 2003-04, are last in the league with a 6-22-4 record and 16 points. Buffalo was shut out for the seventh time this season.