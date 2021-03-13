The Wraparound: Sabres' winless streak reaches 10 with 3-0 loss to Penguins

The expression of disbelief on Brandon Montour’s face encapsulated all that’s gone wrong for the Buffalo Sabres over the past month.

Montour, 26-year-old defenseman and the Sabres’ leader in 5-on-5 ice time, had just scrambled to reach the front of the net, only to watch as the puck found its way over Carter Hutton’s shoulder and into the net in the second period Saturday night.

All Montour could do was dig the puck out of the net as the Pittsburgh Penguins celebrated what would be the game-winning goal in a 3-0 victory over the Sabres in KeyBank Center.

The winless streak reached 10 games – a first for the Sabres (6-16-4) since they lost 14 in a row during the tank season in 2014-15 – and Buffalo remains last in the National Hockey League with 16 points through 26 games.

The Sabres went a ninth consecutive game without registering at least 30 shots on goal and could not generate enough quality scoring chances to back Hutton, who was outstanding while making his first start in four games. The 35-year-old stopped 31 of 32 shots, including all 10 he faced in a scoreless first period.