The Wraparound: Sabres' winless streak reaches 10 with 3-0 loss to Penguins

The expression of disbelief on Brandon Montour’s face encapsulated all that’s gone wrong for the Buffalo Sabres over the past month.
Montour, 26-year-old defenseman and the Sabres’ leader in 5-on-5 ice time, had just scrambled to reach the front of the net, only to watch as the puck found its way over Carter Hutton’s shoulder and into the net in the second period Saturday night.
All Montour could do was dig the puck out of the net as the Pittsburgh Penguins celebrated what would be the game-winning goal in a 3-0 victory over the Sabres in KeyBank Center.
The winless streak reached 10 games – a first for the Sabres (6-16-4) since they lost 14 in a row during the tank season in 2014-15 – and Buffalo remains last in the National Hockey League with 16 points through 26 games.
The Sabres went a ninth consecutive game without registering at least 30 shots on goal and could not generate enough quality scoring chances to back Hutton, who was outstanding while making his first start in four games. The 35-year-old stopped 31 of 32 shots, including all 10 he faced in a scoreless first period.
With Montour positioned in front of the net, Jake Guentzel managed to swat his own rebound out of the air and over Hutton for a power-play goal to give the Penguins a 1-0 lead at 16:37 into the second period. The lead seemed insurmountable considering Buffalo entered the game with a 0-14-1 record when trailing after two.
The Penguins (17-9-1) added two empty-net goals to extend their winning streak to five games.
Sabres captain Jack Eichel missed a third straight game with an upper-body injury that will keep him out for the “foreseeable future,” according to coach Ralph Krueger, and rookie Dylan Cozens is day to day with the upper-body injury he suffered on a hit by Penguins winger Zach Aston-Reese in the third period Thursday night.
Buffalo owns a 2-12-2 record since returning from a two-week Covid-19 pause on Feb. 15. The Sabres have scored two or fewer goals in eight of their last nine games and are 16 points out of the East Division’s fourth playoff spot.
Broken power play: The only shot on goal during a first period Sabres power play occurred when a turnover at the opposing blue line gave Penguins center Teddy Blueger a shorthanded breakaway, but Hutton kept the score tied with a save.
Pittsburgh had a 10-6 edge in shots on goal after 20 minutes. Buffalo had only one shot on goal over the final six minutes. Entering Saturday, the Sabres were 2-5-2 when tied at the end of the first period.
Personnel change: With Eichel out, forward Casey Mittelstadt centered the Sabres’ top power-play unit, skating alongside Rasmus Dahlin, Sam Reinhart, Taylor Hall and Victor Olofsson.
Better start: The Sabres were the better team in the opening moments of the second period, as Olofsson, Eric Staal and Colin Miller each had a shot on goal in the first 1:12. However, it was Pittsburgh that earned the first quality chance, as Hutton was forced to stop a wraparound by Penguins winger Zach Aston-Reese.
Less than two minutes later, Hutton made a save on Guentzel on a 2-on-1 after Sidney Crosby made a perfect on-the-tape pass to create space in the offensive zone.
Strong showing: Tage Thompson had an impressive second period. He forced a turnover in the defensive zone but the Penguins recovered in time to prevent a shot on goal. Thompson later sped through the right-wing circle and protected the puck before releasing a shot that was stopped by Pittsburgh goalie Casey DeSmith.
Shots in the second period were 12-12 – only the second time in four games the Sabres managed to record double-digit shots in a period.
Close calls: Tobias Rieder had a shorthanded breakaway spoiled in the third period when Penguins winger Bryan Rust broke up the play with a backcheck. Rust used his stick to prevent Rieder from getting a shot on goal.
Olofsson’s one-timer from the right circle on a power play was gloved by DeSmith with 5:56 remaining in regulation.
Lineup: Prior to the game, the Sabres assigned defenseman Henri Jokiharju to the taxi squad and added defenseman Brandon Davidson to the active roster. Jokiharju, 21, has been out of the lineup in four of the past five games. He appeared in each of the Sabres’ 69 games last season, totaling four goals with 11 assists for 15 points and a minus-7 rating.
Sabres defenseman Matt Irwin was a healthy scratch after logging 19:05 of ice time Thursday night.
Next: The Sabres will hold a morning skate Monday in preparation for their game that night against the Washington Capitals. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m., Eastern.