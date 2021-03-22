The Wraparound: Sabres winless streak hits 14 after 5-3 loss to Rangers

"He is nursing an injury we need to find out more about," said interim coach Don Granato. "We hope it's short term, and we think it will be. ... He's a guy that gives us great leadership. He practices as hard as he plays, he prepares for practice as hard as he prepares for games and he's a great teammate. He's very frustrated because he's such a competitive guy."

On the bench: The Sabres fell to 0-2 under Granato. The Rangers improved to 3-1 under Kris Knoblauch, who has come up from Hartford of the AHL with David Quinn and his assistants all sidelined by Covid-19 protocols. Assistant GM and former Sabres captain Chris Drury is behind the bench as one of Knoblauch's assistants.

Opening the scoring: After a scoreless first period, Rasmus Asplund put the Sabres in front off a Riley Sheahan feed at 3:52 of the second.

New York State of mind: The Rangers got goals from Kakko at 7:13, Kreider at 10:39 and defenseman Adam Fox at 18:18 to push in front 3-1. They outshot the Sabres 17-8 in the middle period.

Numbers games: The Sabres have been outscored 59-23 during the streak, averaging just 1.64 goals for and allowing 4.2. Only four of the 14 losses have been one-goal games, and nine of them have been decided by three goals or more.

• The Sabres are 0-10-1 in March and have gone 31 straight games in the month without a regulation win (3-25-3). They are 2-16-2 since returning from their two-week Covid-19 pause on Feb. 15.