The Wraparound: Sabres winless streak hits 14 after 5-3 loss to Rangers

The streak is at 14 and counting.
The Buffalo Sabres tied the franchise record for their longest winless streak Monday night as Chris Kreider's second power-play goal of the game snapped a third-period tie and sent the New York Rangers to a 5-3 win over Buffalo in Madison Square Garden.
The Sabres fell to 0-12-2 in their last 14 games, equaling the mark set by the 2014-15 tank team that went 0-14-0. The 14-game skid also is tied with Carolina (2009-10) and the New York Islanders (2010-11) for the longest in the NHL in the shootout era dating to 2005. Buffalo remains mired in last place in the NHL's overall standings at 6-20-4 through 30 games.
Buffalo gave up three second-period goals and fell behind 3-1 through 40 minutes. Entering the game with an 0-17-1 record when trailing through two periods, a comeback didn't seem in the offing, but the Sabres battled back to tie on goals by Dylan Cozens at 1:09 of the third and Jeff Skinner at 4:22.
But a high-sticking penalty 35 seconds later on Casey Mittelstadt set up the Rangers, and Kreider got behind Rasmus Ristolainen and Jacob Bryson to tap home a rebound past Dustin Tokarski at 5:47. Kappo Kakko's empty-net goal was his second of the game and wrapped things up with 57.7 seconds left. New York improved to 4-1-1 in its last six games and is 14-13-4 overall.
Tokarski made 33 saves on the 37 shots he faced in place of Carter Hutton, who exited with an apparent left knee injury just 2:53 into the game after a collision with New York forward Julien Gauthier. The final shots were 40-19 for the Rangers.
Also missing: The Sabres said before the game that winger Kyle Okposo is not on the trip due to an upper-body injury. It's possible he could rejoin the club later in the trip if he's medically cleared. Okposo never left the ice during practice Sunday, but it is believed that the injury took place during that workout.
"He is nursing an injury we need to find out more about," said interim coach Don Granato. "We hope it's short term, and we think it will be. ... He's a guy that gives us great leadership. He practices as hard as he plays, he prepares for practice as hard as he prepares for games and he's a great teammate. He's very frustrated because he's such a competitive guy."
On the bench: The Sabres fell to 0-2 under Granato. The Rangers improved to 3-1 under Kris Knoblauch, who has come up from Hartford of the AHL with David Quinn and his assistants all sidelined by Covid-19 protocols. Assistant GM and former Sabres captain Chris Drury is behind the bench as one of Knoblauch's assistants.
Opening the scoring: After a scoreless first period, Rasmus Asplund put the Sabres in front off a Riley Sheahan feed at 3:52 of the second.
New York State of mind: The Rangers got goals from Kakko at 7:13, Kreider at 10:39 and defenseman Adam Fox at 18:18 to push in front 3-1. They outshot the Sabres 17-8 in the middle period.
Numbers games: The Sabres have been outscored 59-23 during the streak, averaging just 1.64 goals for and allowing 4.2. Only four of the 14 losses have been one-goal games, and nine of them have been decided by three goals or more.
• The Sabres are 0-10-1 in March and have gone 31 straight games in the month without a regulation win (3-25-3). They are 2-16-2 since returning from their two-week Covid-19 pause on Feb. 15.
• Since Jan. 26, the Sabres' only wins have come against New Jersey (3-2-1). Against everyone else in the East Division in that span, they are 0-15-2.
"When it comes to a point where the team is losing a lot, sometimes it’s hard to break that circle,” Johansson – who was 1-8-2 in parts of two seasons in Buffalo – said on a video call with Avs reporters. “As a goalie, you can only look at yourself. I try to take care of my part and give my team a chance to win. That’s really the only thing I can focus on, to play my game as best I can and try and give the team a chance. Sometimes you get a win, sometimes you don’t. The only thing I can focus on is giving the team a chance. That’s what I’ve been doing and what I’m going to keep doing.”
Next: The Sabres flew to Pittsburgh immediately after the game and are scheduled to practice Tuesday afternoon at PPG Paints Arena. They play the Penguins there Wednesday and Thursday night. Wednesday's game is the season's lone 8 p.m. start, for the benefit of NBC Sports Network.