The Wraparound: Sabres tie the score twice before losing to Bruins 5-2

BOSTON – Sam Reinhart banged his stick against the panel of glass in frustration.

Reinhart, the Buffalo Sabres’ best player during this shortened season, had just bolted toward his own net after a turnover, only to watch Boston Bruins center Charlie Coyle score the go-ahead goal.

It was a difficult moment for the Sabres after Reinhart helped them rally for a second time Thursday night. The goal would stand as the game-winner, as the Bruins held on for a 5-2 victory in TD Garden.

The Sabres (13-31-7) have lost six of their last eight games and are 7-8-2 since their franchise-record 18-game winless streak ended March 31.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, making his third career start and second in as many games, stopped 35 of 39 shots. He was backed by Casey Mittelstadt and Reinhart, both of whom tied the score. Reinhart’s 23rd goal of the season made it 2-2 with 18:17 remaining in the third period.

The Bruins (29-14-6) received goals from David Pastrnak and David Krejci, the latter of which gave Boston a 2-1 lead late in the first. Coyle scored after he intercepted a Reinhart pass attempt in the neutral zone with 12:02 left in regulation.