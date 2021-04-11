The Wraparound: Sabres' third-period surge completes comeback win

The comeback didn't fall short this time.
Jeff Skinner and Rasmus Asplund scored goals only 25 seconds apart late in the third period, and Casey Mittelstadt added an empty-netter to help the Sabres complete a 5-3 come-from-behind win over the Philadelphia Flyers in Wells Fargo Center on Sunday afternoon.
The Sabres, now 10-25-6, snapped a two-game losing streak and twice tied the score after falling behind on the road. Buffalo is 4-2-2 over its last eight games.
Arttu Ruotsalainen, a 23-year-old rookie playing his second NHL game, and Sam Reinhart scored in the second period, as the Sabres rallied from a two-goal deficit to make it 2-2 entering the third. However, a lost puck battle in the corner and blown defensive-zone coverage led to Shayne Gostisbehere’s go-ahead goal with 16:13 remaining in regulation.
Then, Skinner scored on a loose puck in the crease and Asplund made it 4-3 with 2:38 remaining in regulation.
Linus Ullmark, making his seventh start since returning from a lower-body injury on March 27, stopped 40 of 43 shots. Rookie forward Dylan Cozens returned to the lineup after missing the previous six games with an upper-body injury. The Sabres finished with 31 shots on goal and went 0-for-3 on the power play.
The Flyers (19-16-6), meanwhile, received first-period goals from Oskar Lindblom and Joel Farabee to grab a 2-0 lead.
Opening salvo: The Flyers took a 1-0 lead at 11:36 into the first period when defenseman Gostisbehere’s shot from near the right wall was deflected in front by Lindblom and Ullmark kicked the puck into his net while attempting to make the save.
Entering Sunday, the Sabres were 4-20-2 when their opponent scores first this season. The goal came after another failed Buffalo power play.
Another mistake: With Ruotsalainen in the penalty box for delay of game, the Flyers scored a goal at 14:15 into the first period. Ullmark used his right leg pad to stop Sean Couturier’s shot from the right circle, but Sabres defenseman Jacob Bryson was unable to prevent Farabee from scoring off the rebound.
Sloppy start: The Sabres were outshot 15-8 in the first period and failed to generate momentum on special teams. Entering Sunday, Buffalo was 2-15 when trailing at the end of the first period.
Response: Another second-period comeback began at 3:36 with Skinner winning a faceoff and sending a centering pass to Reinhart, who scored his 14th goal of the season to cut the deficit to 2-1. With his 125th career goal, Reinhart passed Pierre Turgeon for 25th in Sabres history.
Reinhart has six goals in eight games against the Flyers this season. He’s tied for second in the NHL with 11 road goals.
Milestone: Cozens gathered the puck near the Flyers’ blue line, skated to the high slot and passed to Ruotsalainen in the right circle. Ruotsalainen’s one-timer beat Carter Hart to tie the score 2-2 at 4:42 into the second period. Ruotsalainen became the fourth Sabre this season to score for the first time in the NHL, joining Bryson, Cozens and Steven Fogarty.
The Sabres’ two goals in 46 seconds were their second-fasted two goals in a game in 2021, behind a 37-second span on March 31 against Philadelphia.
Highlight-reel save: Ullmark made a diving stop with the paddle of his stick when a point shot from Ivan Provorov ricocheted off the end boards and to the front of the net, where Couturier was there to one-time the puck late in the second period.
Falling behind: Bryson lost a puck battle in the corner and Kyle Okposo wasn’t quick enough to back check when Gostisbehere scored in the third period. Farabee gathered the puck in the corner and sent a centering pass to an uncovered Gostisbehere in the slot.
Lineup notes: With Brandon Montour traded, defenseman Matt Irwin remained in the lineup and skated alongside Colin Miller at 5-on-5.
Absences: Jack Eichel (upper body), Curtis Lazar (lower body), Carter Hutton (lower body) and Will Borgen (forearm) remain out because of injury. Newly acquired winger Drake Caggiula, a waiver claim of the Sabres on Friday, will not join the team until Thursday at the earliest, according to interim coach Don Granato.