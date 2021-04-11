The Wraparound: Sabres' third-period surge completes comeback win

Opening salvo: The Flyers took a 1-0 lead at 11:36 into the first period when defenseman Gostisbehere’s shot from near the right wall was deflected in front by Lindblom and Ullmark kicked the puck into his net while attempting to make the save.

Entering Sunday, the Sabres were 4-20-2 when their opponent scores first this season. The goal came after another failed Buffalo power play.

Another mistake: With Ruotsalainen in the penalty box for delay of game, the Flyers scored a goal at 14:15 into the first period. Ullmark used his right leg pad to stop Sean Couturier’s shot from the right circle, but Sabres defenseman Jacob Bryson was unable to prevent Farabee from scoring off the rebound.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Sloppy start: The Sabres were outshot 15-8 in the first period and failed to generate momentum on special teams. Entering Sunday, Buffalo was 2-15 when trailing at the end of the first period.

Response: Another second-period comeback began at 3:36 with Skinner winning a faceoff and sending a centering pass to Reinhart, who scored his 14th goal of the season to cut the deficit to 2-1. With his 125th career goal, Reinhart passed Pierre Turgeon for 25th in Sabres history.