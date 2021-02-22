The Wraparound: Sabres sunk by late power-play goal, fall to 0-3 against Isles

UNIONDALE – Jean-Gabriel Pageau's power-play goal with 4:52 left snapped a tie and the New York Islanders frustrated the Buffalo Sabres for the third time in a week with a 3-2 win Monday night at Nassau Coliseum.

Pageau banged home his seventh goal of the season on the backhand after goalie Linus Ullmark couldn't control the rebound of Oliver Wahlstrom's slapshot. It was Pageau's third goal of the season against Buffalo, two of which have been game-winners.

The Sabres outshot the Islanders 35-23 in the game and held them to just five shots on goal over the first 34 minutes of play, but Semyon Varlamov made many key saves to keep the Islanders in range.

The Islanders improved to 5-0-1 at home as they opened a stretch of nine games out of 10 in the Coliseum.

Dramatic third period: The teams played to a 1-1 tie through 40 minutes, and the Islanders took a 2-1 lead at 3:01 when Matt Martin whirled and fired a screened shot through Colin Miller and past Ullmark.

The Sabres tied things on the power play at 5:48 as Sam Reinhart picked a rebound of Victor Olofsson's shot out of mid-air with a spectacular curl of his stick.