The Wraparound: Sabres' struggles against Bruins continue in 5-1 loss

A slow start didn’t haunt the Buffalo Sabres this time.
Only 3:38 into the game Thursday night, winger Tobias Rieder ripped a shot off the post to the right of Boston Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman.
The Sabres were possessing the puck and applying pressure in the offensive zone. This was the response interim coach Don Granato wanted after a shutout two nights earlier. Their relentless play did not stop when Bruins winger Brad Marchand opened the scoring in the first period, either.
Rookie winger Arttu Ruotsalainen capped an impressive shift by his line with a goal to tie the score in the second, but an inability to score on the power play doomed the Sabres in a 5-1 loss to the Bruins inside KeyBank Center.
The Sabres (12-28-7), now 6-5-2 since their 18-game winless streak ended, went 0-for-5 on the power play to spoil a strong defensive effort against the East Division’s fourth-place Bruins (27-12-6), who have won six straight since the trade deadline and 10 in a row against Buffalo.
Ruotsalainen’s third goal in eight NHL games was the primary offensively highlight, while goalie Dustin Tokarski stopped 33 of 38 shots while making his 11th appearance of the season for the Sabres.
The Bruins took a 2-1 lead in the second period on a goal by defenseman Matt Grzelcyk. David Pastrnak, Nick Ritchie and David Krejci scored in the third.
Momentum shift: The Sabres were controlling play until defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen was penalized for a hit from behind on Pastrnak. Boston had only one shot on goal during the ensuing power play, extending its slump on the man advantage to 1-of-17, but it seemed to get the Bruins’ top forwards comfortable with the puck.
Opening salvo: Pastrnak carried the puck down the left wing and circled back to pass to the point, where defenseman Mike Reilly released a shot that was blocked in front by the Sabres’ Jacob Bryson. The loose puck went right to an uncovered Marchand, whose 25th goal of the season gave Boston a 1-0 lead at 12:36 into the first period.
More issues: The Sabres did not heed Granato’s advice to shoot on the power play. Buffalo had zero shots while on the man advantage for two minutes in the first period, although Granato shifted his personnel, most notably elevating Dylan Cozens to the top unit.
Tensions high: Remember, there were two fights in a game between these teams back on April 13. Anger returned in the first period with Ritchie taking exception to Ristolainen’s hit on Pastrnak. Later, Marchand and Casey Mittelstadt were each assessed a minor penalty for getting into a shoving match in front of the bench.
Boston outshot Buffalo, 14-7, in the first period and, entering Thursday, the Bruins were 15-0-2 when leading at the first intermission.
Missed opportunity: The Sabres had a 3-on-1 rush after Ristolainen exited the penalty box early in the second period, but Drake Caggiula overpassed instead of taking a shot from the slot.
Response: Ruotsalainen tied the score, 1-1, with backdoor one-timer off a perfect saucer pass by Anders Bjork at 5:27 into the second period. The Sabres gained possession with Cozens winning a battle for the loose puck near the opposing blue line.
Tough miss: Tokarski was unable to glove Grzelcyk’s unscreened wrist shot from the point, giving the Bruins a 2-1 lead with 7:10 remaining in the second period.
The Sabres went 0-for-4 on in the power play in the second period, allowing the Bruins to enter the intermission with a lead. Entering Thursday, Boston was 17-0-2 when leading at the second intermission.
Pulling away: Pastrnak’s third point of the night, and 18th goal of the season, came when he cut across the slot and scored on a shot to the far post. Ritchie then beat Tokarski with a short-side shot only 66 seconds later.
Krejci made it 5-1 with 1:48 remaining by deflecting a puck off the post and scoring when it rolled to the front of the net.
Lineup: Jack Eichel (herniated disk in neck), Kyle Okposo (broken cheekbone), Jake McCabe (knee), Zemgus Girgensons (hamstring) are out for the season. Goalie Linus Ullmark (lower body) is considered week to week, and goalie Carter Hutton (lower body) has resumed skating without a tentative timeline to return to the lineup.
With Will Borgen returning from a 32-game absence, defenseman Colin Miller was a healthy scratch. Center Cody Eakin and defenseman Matt Irwin were scratched for a second consecutive game.
Looking back: On April 22, 2011, the Sabres earned their last playoff win, defeating the Philadelphia Flyers, 4-3, with Tyler Ennis’ overtime goal in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals. Buffalo’s 10-year playoff drought matched the NHL record.
Next: The Sabres will host the Bruins again Friday night with puck drop scheduled for 7 p.m. EST. Buffalo begins a four-game road trip Sunday at Madison Square Garden against the New York Rangers.