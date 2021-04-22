The Wraparound: Sabres' struggles against Bruins continue in 5-1 loss

Momentum shift: The Sabres were controlling play until defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen was penalized for a hit from behind on Pastrnak. Boston had only one shot on goal during the ensuing power play, extending its slump on the man advantage to 1-of-17, but it seemed to get the Bruins’ top forwards comfortable with the puck.

Opening salvo: Pastrnak carried the puck down the left wing and circled back to pass to the point, where defenseman Mike Reilly released a shot that was blocked in front by the Sabres’ Jacob Bryson. The loose puck went right to an uncovered Marchand, whose 25th goal of the season gave Boston a 1-0 lead at 12:36 into the first period.

More issues: The Sabres did not heed Granato’s advice to shoot on the power play. Buffalo had zero shots while on the man advantage for two minutes in the first period, although Granato shifted his personnel, most notably elevating Dylan Cozens to the top unit.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Tensions high: Remember, there were two fights in a game between these teams back on April 13. Anger returned in the first period with Ritchie taking exception to Ristolainen’s hit on Pastrnak. Later, Marchand and Casey Mittelstadt were each assessed a minor penalty for getting into a shoving match in front of the bench.