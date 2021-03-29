The Wraparound: Sabres spoil 3-goal lead, winless streak reaches 18 in OT

Brandon Montour raised his stick high in the air inside KeyBank Center, skated toward the corner adjacent to the Philadelphia Flyers’ net and waited for the celebration to commence Monday night.
Montour, likely among the Buffalo Sabres who will be traded before the April 12 deadline, had just increased the lead to three goals – a first for the team since Feb. 23 – with a bar-down shot in the second period. There were no fans in the building to roar, bang on the glass and let out a collective sigh of relief.
The tension and angst did not dissipate for long. The Flyers erased the three-goal deficit in the third period and defeated the Sabres in overtime 4-3. The winless streak that cost former coach Ralph Krueger his job reached 18 games, the longest in the National Hockey League since the Pittsburgh Penguins went 0-17-1 in 2003-04.
Buffalo, now 6-23-5, remains last in the National Hockey League with 17 points and is well on its way to matching the league record with a 10th consecutive season outside the playoffs.
Ivan Provorov scored 42 seconds into overtime to make the Sabres’ winless streak tied for the 14th longest in NHL history.
"I have a great staff. ... I felt extremely confident and how comfortable with how things will be run while I was gone," Appert said.
Ullmark provided 32 saves in goal against the Flyers (17-13-4). Henri Jokiharju’s shot from the right circle broke the scoreless tie in the first period. Cody Eakin and Montour padded the Sabres’ lead. Buffalo finally challenged Philadelphia goalie Brian Elliott with 32 shots after the 35-year-old shut out the Sabres twice earlier this season.
The Flyers, though, roared back with three goals in the third period, capped by Sean Couturier scoring with 1:29 remaining in regulation to tie the score. Kevin Hayes and Claude Giroux also had goals.
Sabres rookie center Dylan Cozens did not return to the game after suffering an upper-body injury on a hit along the wall from Flyers defenseman Philippe Myers. Cozens reached the bench with 8:09 remaining in the first period and chucked his stick while making his way down the tunnel.
The Sabres were already without captain Jack Eichel (upper body), who missed an 11th consecutive game.
Big saves: Elliott made a pair of impressive saves in a matter of minutes, beginning with Sam Reinhart’s shot from the left circle on a backhanded pass from Victor Olofsson. Elliott then stopped Tobias Rieder during a 2-on-1 in which Cody Eakin created space with a backhanded pass.
"It dawned on me watching their 6-0 drubbing against Washington two weeks ago that the results from the tank season when the Sabres were trying to lose (2014-15) are starting to be indiscernible from their current results," writes Travis Yost.
Momentum swing: Jokiharju scored his first goal since Jan. 18, a span of 20 games for the 21-year-old, when his shot from the right circle leaked through Elliott’s five-hole and in for a 1-0 lead at 17:41 into the first period. Winger Kyle Okposo jarred the puck loose along the wall and center Curtis Lazar passed to Jokiharju, who was left uncovered near the top of the right circle.
It was only the eighth time in 34 games that the Sabres led at the end of the first period. Entering Monday, Buffalo was 2-19-2 when its opponent scored first. This was only the 11th time all season the Sabres scored first.
It’s been a while: Eakin, who signed a two-year contract with the Sabres in October, scored his first goal on a goalie this season at 2:10 into the second period on a feed from Rieder. It broke a 17-game drought for Eakin, whose only other goal this season came on an empty-netter.
Net-front presence: The Flyers had four defenders crowded around the net when Tage Thompson retrieved his own blocked shot and turned to pass to Montour, who skated down the slot and scored for a 3-0 lead with 7:17 remaining in the second period.
Difficult read: The Flyers finally broke through at 1:50 into the third period when Hayes’ shot fluttered off Rasmus Dahlin’s stick blade and over Ullmark’s leg pad to make it 3-1.
Coverage mistake: Rasmus Ristolainen was caught out of position, allowing Giroux and Couturier to be defended only by Matt Irwin on the Flyers’ second goal with 9:09 remaining in regulation.
On to overtime: Couturier tied the score by tipping a Provorov shot past Ullmark with 1:29 remaining in regulation.
Lineup: Prior to puck drop, the Sabres assigned forwards Steven Fogarty and Jean-Sebastien Dea to the taxi squad. Thompson (illness) and Rieder (upper body) returned to the lineup after missing time last week.