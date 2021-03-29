The Wraparound: Sabres spoil 3-goal lead, winless streak reaches 18 in OT

The Flyers, though, roared back with three goals in the third period, capped by Sean Couturier scoring with 1:29 remaining in regulation to tie the score. Kevin Hayes and Claude Giroux also had goals.

Sabres rookie center Dylan Cozens did not return to the game after suffering an upper-body injury on a hit along the wall from Flyers defenseman Philippe Myers. Cozens reached the bench with 8:09 remaining in the first period and chucked his stick while making his way down the tunnel.

The Sabres were already without captain Jack Eichel (upper body), who missed an 11th consecutive game.

Big saves: Elliott made a pair of impressive saves in a matter of minutes, beginning with Sam Reinhart’s shot from the left circle on a backhanded pass from Victor Olofsson. Elliott then stopped Tobias Rieder during a 2-on-1 in which Cody Eakin created space with a backhanded pass.

Momentum swing: Jokiharju scored his first goal since Jan. 18, a span of 20 games for the 21-year-old, when his shot from the right circle leaked through Elliott’s five-hole and in for a 1-0 lead at 17:41 into the first period. Winger Kyle Okposo jarred the puck loose along the wall and center Curtis Lazar passed to Jokiharju, who was left uncovered near the top of the right circle.