The Wraparound: Sabres solve back-to-back dilemma, run past Devils

NEWARK, N.J. – It took five tries, but the Buffalo Sabres finally figured out how to deal with a back-to-back.

After going 0-4 in the second game of a set played on consecutive days, the Sabres got the job done Tuesday in Prudential Center. Victor Olofsson opened the scoring with yet another power-play goal and Linus Ullmark made 41 saves as the Sabres beat the New Jersey Devils 4-1.

Buffalo (6-8-2) improved to 3-1 against Lindy Ruff-led New Jersey this season and got even in points with the Devils (6-6-2) in the East Division. The Sabres went 2-2 on their road trip, with both wins coming in New Jersey.

The home team had won six straight in this series before the Devils' 5-3 win Jan. 31 in KeyBank Center. The visitors have now taken three in a row. With Tuesday's win, the Sabres have won two straight here for the first time since 2010.

Ullmark made several spectacular saves on a power play late in the third period before finally getting beat by Nikita Gusev with 27.9 seconds left. The Devils had 21 of their 42 shots in the third period and finished with a 42-37 edge.