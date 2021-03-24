The Wraparound: Sabres set franchise record with 15-game winless streak

"Frustation has to be the first and foremost," said Sabres forward Curtis Lazar. "As a team, as a whole, we have to understand that playing skill-based hockey when you're in a slump is not going to cut it. We have to get back to the basics. ... Build a game, make the other team earn every chance they get. Right now we're making it too easy."

Opening salvo: Rodrigues gave the Penguins a 1-0 lead at 7:34 when he scored off a 2-on-1 pass from Sam Lafferty that went over the stick blade of Sabres defenseman Colin Miller. It was Rodrigues’ first goal against his former team. He was traded to Pittsburgh in February 2020 after playing parts of five seasons in Buffalo.

Entering Wednesday, the Sabres were 2-17-2 when their opponent scored first.

Coverage mistake: No one on the Sabres thought to cover Letang, who skated uncovered toward the net and shot a loose puck past Tokarski for a 2-0 Penguins lead at 15:44 into the game.

"I guess anybody's confidence would be affected with the scenario, but they did continue to push through to the end," said interim coach Don Granato. "They skated hard. There's no question everybody's confidence goes up and down."