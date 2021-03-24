The Wraparound: Sabres set franchise record with 15-game winless streak

PITTSBURGH – Through all the turnover and turmoil across the past nine seasons without playoff hockey in Buffalo, the city’s beloved Sabres had never lost 15 games in a row.
Even the consecutive tank seasons from 2013-15 managed to avoid such a spell of futility. Then, along came a shortened season in which the Sabres endured numerous injuries, a two-week Covid-19 pause, a midseason coaching change and an intradivisional schedule featuring at least four legitimate Stanley Cup contenders.
None of interim coach Don Granato’s strategic changes could help the Sabres avoid the dubious distinction of holding the longest winless streak in the 51-year history of the franchise.
The Sabres dropped their 15th consecutive game Wednesday at PPG Paints Arena, as a shorthanded group of 10 forwards failed to match the speed and tenacity of the Sidney Crosby-led Pittsburgh Penguins in a 5-2 loss.
"It’s tough," said Sabres winger Victor Olofsson. "Obviously, we want to win and everyone’s working hard. ... We’re doing everything we can."
Buffalo (6-21-4) remains last in the National Hockey League, with only 16 points through 31 games – 20 points out of the East Division's fourth playoff spot – and it is only 25 games away from a 10-year playoff drought, which would match the longest in league history.
The Sabres' winless streak has reached historic proportions.
The Sabres’ winless skid is the longest in the NHL since the shootout was adopted for the 2005-06 season.
The Sabres played much of the game with only 10 forwards, as Tage Thompson was a late scratch because of an illness and Rasmus Asplund did not return after suffering an undisclosed injury in the first period. Buffalo’s injury list has grown to nine players: Asplund, Jack Eichel, Kyle Okposo, Tobias Rieder, Zemgus Girgensons, Jake McCabe, Will Borgen, Linus Ullmark and Carter Hutton.
"What I've learned is you have to try to not be too negative and there are things you can't do anything about -- what happened in the past," said defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen. "Go day-by-day, come every day to work and do everything you can to try to turn this around."
With their top two goalies out, the Sabres turned to Dustin Tokarski, a 31-year-old who had not started an NHL game since Dec. 21, 2015. The AHL veteran was the least of their problems, however, as the Sabres allowed 42 shots on goal.
Rasmus Dahlin's slap shot from the point in the first period, and Olofsson's penalty shot in the third were the Sabres' only goals.
Evan Rodrigues, Kris Letang, John Marino, Zach Aston-Reese and Sidney Crosby scored for the Penguins (20-11-2), who had lost three of their previous four games and were without Evgeni Malkin.
"Frustation has to be the first and foremost," said Sabres forward Curtis Lazar. "As a team, as a whole, we have to understand that playing skill-based hockey when you're in a slump is not going to cut it. We have to get back to the basics. ... Build a game, make the other team earn every chance they get. Right now we're making it too easy."
The 36-year-old former Stanley Cup champion is trying to make the best of an increasingly challenging situation.
Opening salvo: Rodrigues gave the Penguins a 1-0 lead at 7:34 when he scored off a 2-on-1 pass from Sam Lafferty that went over the stick blade of Sabres defenseman Colin Miller. It was Rodrigues’ first goal against his former team. He was traded to Pittsburgh in February 2020 after playing parts of five seasons in Buffalo.
Entering Wednesday, the Sabres were 2-17-2 when their opponent scored first.
Coverage mistake: No one on the Sabres thought to cover Letang, who skated uncovered toward the net and shot a loose puck past Tokarski for a 2-0 Penguins lead at 15:44 into the game.
"I guess anybody's confidence would be affected with the scenario, but they did continue to push through to the end," said interim coach Don Granato. "They skated hard. There's no question everybody's confidence goes up and down."
One slump ends: Dahlin scored his second goal of the season, and first in 21 games, on a slap shot from the point that fooled Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry and cut the Sabres’ deficit to 2-1 at 17:17 in the first period.
Barrage: Tokarski had a strong showing in the first period, stopping 18 of 20 shots, including chances from the slot by Rodrigues and Anthony Angello.
Collapse continues: After the Sabres failed to break the puck out of their own zone, Penguins forward Jared McCann carried the puck around the back of the Sabres’ net and passed to Marino, whose one-timer beat Tokarski for a 3-1 lead at 17:29 into the second period.
"I don't think we played very smart," said Ristolainen. "We made really stupid mistakes that lead to way too many odd-man rushes every game and a team like Pittsburgh, they have skill up front, and they had way too many odd-man rushes. I think we should keep it very simple."
Not-so-special teams: The Sabres’ woes on the power play continued with Eichel out. Penguins forward Frederick Gaudreau intercepted a Taylor Hall pass, stickhandled around Dahlin in the neutral zone and passed to Aston-Reese to push the score to 4-1 with 24 seconds remaining in the second period.
It was Buffalo’s second shorthanded goal allowed this season.
Job search: TSN’s Bob McKenzie reported that Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams will interview Jason Karmanos for the assistant general manager opening Thursday. Karmanos was a longtime assistant general manager under Jim Rutherford in Carolina and Pittsburgh, winning three Stanley Cups between the two stops.
Late scratch: Thompson was unavailable after he felt ill. Thompson skated Wednesday morning and produced the necessary Covid-19 test, but he did not feel well enough to play. He stayed at the team hotel and was replaced in the lineup by defenseman Matt Irwin.
"We didn't find out until right before coming to the rink that he wasn't feeling good, so just out of a precaution we had him stay at the hotel to not complicate things more," said Granato.
Roster move: Prior to the game, the Sabres activated goalie Michael Houser from the taxi squad to backup Tokarski. Houser, a 28-year-old whose 283 games of pro experience have been in the AHL and the ECHL, grew up in a Pittsburgh suburb and played youth hockey in the area.
Next: The Sabres will complete the back-to-back Thursday night against the Penguins in PPG Paints Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m., Eastern.