The Wraparound: Sabres' second-period collapse pushes winless streak to 11

Carter Hutton hung his head as the bright red goal light glared behind him.
The Sabres goalie had fended off a barrage of shots from the Washington Capitals, only to watch the puck fly over his shoulder for the game’s first goal late in the first period Monday night.
Hutton’s teammates didn’t come to his rescue. Neither did the arena staff, which had trouble shutting off the goal light after Richard Panik’s rocket one-timer pushed the lead to three goals.
The Sabres’ latest collapse included three goals allowed in the second period and ended with a 6-0 loss to the Capitals inside KeyBank Center.
Buffalo’s winless streak, which began Feb. 25, reached 11 games – the longest run of futility since the franchise’s 14-game skid in 2014-15. The Sabres, now 6-17-4, remain last in the National Hockey League with 16 points through 27 games and are on track to miss the playoffs for a 10th consecutive season.
"Shame on you, every guy in Blue and Gold who took part in the 6-0 no-show Monday against the Washington Capitals at KeyBank Center," writes Mike Harrington.
The Sabres were shut out in consecutive games for the second time during this 0-9-2 skid, and they've been held scoreless as many times (6) as they have wins.
Evgeny Kuznetsov, Nicklas Backstrom, Daniel Sprong, Garnet Hathaway and Alex Ovechkin also scored for Washington (18-6-4), which was 8-1-1 in its previous 10 games and two points behind the East Division’s first-place Islanders.
With his third-period goal, Ovechkin moved into a tie with Phil Esposito for sixth on the all-time goals list (717).
Hutton, 35, stopped 24 of 30 shots while making his second consecutive start. Buffalo finished with 23 shots on goal, 14 of which came in the third period.
Sabres captain Jack Eichel missed a fourth consecutive game with an upper-body injury, and rookie forward Dylan Cozens remains day to day with an upper-body injury suffered Thursday against the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Bail-out saves: Hutton kept the Sabres in the game when their offense could not generate scoring chances in the first period. He stopped a T.J. Oshie breakaway after Jacob Bryson could not prevent a seam pass up the middle of the ice. Hutton also stopped an Oshie one-timer from the slot on a late power play.
Opening salvo: Kuznetsov’s goal at 18:46 into the first period gave the Capitals a 1-0 lead and occurred moments after the Washington power play ended. Hutton was unable to stop the shot from near the right wall.
Slow starts: The Sabres have scored only 14 goals in the first period of 27 games this season. They have scored first only eight times and entered Monday with a 2-14-2 record when allowing the first goal.
Of Buffalo’s 12 shot attempts in the first period, only two were on net. Matt Irwin and Jeff Skinner had the Sabres’ only shots on goal. The Capitals, meanwhile, had 13 shots, including three apiece by Oshie and Ovechkin.
Herculean effort: Oshie avoided a check from Rasmus Dahlin, stickhandled his way past Colin Miller and skated around Eric Staal before firing a backhanded shot from the slot. Backstrom was left uncovered to score on the rebound at 2:41 into the second period.
Another mistake: Capitals defenseman Dmitry Orlov intercepted a breakout attempt by Brandon Montour, skated down the left wing into the offensive zone and passed to the high slot, where Panik one-timed a shot for a 3-0 lead with 14:01 remaining in the second period.
Puck management: Another turnover led to a Capitals goal at 15:07 into the second period, as Sam Reinhart lost the puck at the opposing blue line and Sprong scored on a breakaway for a 4-0 lead.
Close call: Sabres center Curtis Lazar missed the latter portion of the second period after he was struck in the face by Zdeno Chara's skate. Chara was initially called for high sticking, but replay review showed the laceration on Lazar's face occurred because Chara inadvertently swung his right leg up while falling to the ice at 11:57 into the second period. Lazar returned for the third period.
Pouring on: Washington added to its lead in the third period with Hathaway tipping Schultz's right-point shot past Hutton at 6:46. Ovechkin made it 6-0 at 16:20.
Lineup: Prior to puck drop, the Sabres assigned defenseman Brandon Davidson to the taxi squad and added forward Rasmus Asplund to the active roster. Center Cody Eakin was a healthy scratch for the first time since signing a two-year, $4.5 million contract with the Sabres in October.
Capitals center Lars Eller was out of the lineup with a lower-body injury. Eller has totaled five goals with seven assists for 12 points in 22 games.
Next: The Sabres are scheduled to play the Devils (8-13-4) at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Jonas Johansson (0-4-1, .883 save percentage) is expected to start in goal for Buffalo, which is 3-1-1 against New Jersey this season.