The Wraparound: Sabres' second-period collapse pushes winless streak to 11

Of Buffalo’s 12 shot attempts in the first period, only two were on net. Matt Irwin and Jeff Skinner had the Sabres’ only shots on goal. The Capitals, meanwhile, had 13 shots, including three apiece by Oshie and Ovechkin.

Herculean effort: Oshie avoided a check from Rasmus Dahlin, stickhandled his way past Colin Miller and skated around Eric Staal before firing a backhanded shot from the slot. Backstrom was left uncovered to score on the rebound at 2:41 into the second period.

Another mistake: Capitals defenseman Dmitry Orlov intercepted a breakout attempt by Brandon Montour, skated down the left wing into the offensive zone and passed to the high slot, where Panik one-timed a shot for a 3-0 lead with 14:01 remaining in the second period.

Puck management: Another turnover led to a Capitals goal at 15:07 into the second period, as Sam Reinhart lost the puck at the opposing blue line and Sprong scored on a breakaway for a 4-0 lead.