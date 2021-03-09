The Wraparound: Sabres put up more of a fight, lose 5-4 in a shootout to Flyers

PHILADELPHIA – The unraveling of the Buffalo Sabres can be traced back to their consecutive shutouts at the hands of the Philadelphia Flyers inside KeyBank Center on Feb. 27-28.
The Sabres were outscored by six goals, performances that raised questions about the state of the franchise in Ralph Krueger’s second year as coach.
The rematch Tuesday night may prove to be a galvanizing moment for the Sabres, who were without their captain, Jack Eichel.
Sam Reinhart scored twice to help the Sabres snap their seven-game pointless streak, but Nolan Patrick's goal in the second shootout round sent the Flyers to a 5-4 win inside Wells Fargo Center.
Buffalo, now 6-14-4 and still last in the East Division with 16 points, chased Flyers goalie Carter Hart from the game with three goals on eight shots. Riley Sheahan and Brandon Montour also scored for the Sabres. Jonas Johansson made 29 saves while making his fourth start in six games. Johansson did not stop either Flyers shootout attempt.
James van Riemsdyk opened the scoring for Philadelphia (13-7-3), only for the Sabres to enter the first intermission with a 3-1 lead. Shayne Gostisbehere tied the score 4-4 with his power-play goal at 14:14 into the third period. The Flyers also received goals from Kevin Hayes and Claude Giroux.
Eichel missed the game with an upper-body injury and it is unclear when he will return to the lineup.
Opening salvo: A series of errors on defense by the Sabres led to the first goal. Montour skated toward the left-wing board, creating a 2-on-1 for the Flyers after Sean Couturier passed to Joel Farabee in the circle. Farabee sent a pass over to van Riemsdyk, who scored his 11th goal of the season for a 1-0 lead at 1:56 into the first period.
The Sabres have scored first in only nine of 24 games this season. Philadelphia entered Tuesday with an 8-4-2 record when scoring first.
Quick response: Reinhart’s first goal tied the score at 4:33 into the game when he one-timed a centering pass from Dylan Cozens inside the far post. This ended the Flyers’ shutout streak against Buffalo, which spanned 185:44.
Adding on: Buffalo took the 2-1 lead with 10:21 remaining in the first period on a backhander by Sheahan, who was a healthy scratch Sunday against the New York Islanders. Eric Staal drove to the net from the right corner, jarring the puck into the slot where Sheahan finished with a shot for his third goal of the season.
It was only Buffalo’s second lead in seven games.
Another one: Reinhart’s second goal of the game came at 16:39 into the first period on a shot from the slot for a 3-1 lead. Hall circled around the back of the net and found Reinhart with a centering pass.
The Sabres had scored two or fewer goals in six consecutive games and this was their third three-goal period of the season. It was only the sixth time this season that the Sabres led after the first period.
More growing pains: Rasmus Dahlin was out of position on the Flyers’ second goal, as Hayes beat Dahlin to the front of the net to one-time a backdoor pass from Scott Laughton. The goal cut the Sabres’ lead to 3-2 at 2:58 into the second period.
Better second: After getting outscored 7-1 in the second period of their previous two games, the Sabres did a better job Tuesday avoiding a meltdown. Montour, who appeared to be in intense pain at the end of the first period after blocking a shot, scored his first goal of the season to push Buffalo’s lead to 4-2.
Montour’s shot went off Shayne Gostisbehere’s stick and over Elliott’s shoulder at 6:20.
Almost avoided: Moments after killing another penalty, the Sabres surrendered a third goal when Giroux outmuscled Henri Jokiharju at the top of the crease and redirected the puck past Johansson to cut the deficit to 4-3 with 4:55 remaining in the second period.
It was only the fifth time this season the Sabres led after 40 minutes.
Lineup: Sabres defenseman Colin Miller was scratched for only the second time this season. The 28-year-old had a goal in the 5-2 loss Sunday in Nassau Coliseum. Winger Tage Thompson was also scratched for the 10th time in 11 games.