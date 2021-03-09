The Wraparound: Sabres put up more of a fight, lose 5-4 in a shootout to Flyers

The Sabres had scored two or fewer goals in six consecutive games and this was their third three-goal period of the season. It was only the sixth time this season that the Sabres led after the first period.

More growing pains: Rasmus Dahlin was out of position on the Flyers’ second goal, as Hayes beat Dahlin to the front of the net to one-time a backdoor pass from Scott Laughton. The goal cut the Sabres’ lead to 3-2 at 2:58 into the second period.

Better second: After getting outscored 7-1 in the second period of their previous two games, the Sabres did a better job Tuesday avoiding a meltdown. Montour, who appeared to be in intense pain at the end of the first period after blocking a shot, scored his first goal of the season to push Buffalo’s lead to 4-2.

Montour’s shot went off Shayne Gostisbehere’s stick and over Elliott’s shoulder at 6:20.

Almost avoided: Moments after killing another penalty, the Sabres surrendered a third goal when Giroux outmuscled Henri Jokiharju at the top of the crease and redirected the puck past Johansson to cut the deficit to 4-3 with 4:55 remaining in the second period.

It was only the fifth time this season the Sabres led after 40 minutes.