The Wraparound: Sabres put it all together in strong win over Penguins

The Buffalo Sabres finally figured out the way to beat the Pittsburgh Penguins at home.

Arttu Routsalainen tallied after 26 seconds, Sam Reinhart scored two goals and Dustin Tokarski made 34 saves as the Sabres dumped the Pens 4-2 on Sunday in KeyBank Center.

The Sabres beat Pittsburgh here in regulation for the first time since a 6-2 win on Feb. 19, 2012 – when Lindy Ruff was still the coach. The Penguins had a 15-game point streak in Buffalo (13-0-2) and had won five straight. The Sabres had been 0-5 overall against Pittsburgh this season.

The Sabres improved to 12-26-7 overall and 6-3-3 in their last 12 games. They are 6-8-3 under interim coach Don Granato after going 6-18-4 under Ralph Krueger. The game marked the NHL debut of Buffalo defenseman Mattias Samuelsson, who was called up from Rochester and played alongside veteran Rasmus Ristolainen.

The Penguins fell to 28-14-3 as their five-game point streak ended at 4-0-1. They blew a chance to pull within one point of the Washington Capitals for the East Division lead.