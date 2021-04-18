The Wraparound: Sabres put it all together in strong win over Penguins

The Buffalo Sabres finally figured out the way to beat the Pittsburgh Penguins at home.
Arttu Routsalainen tallied after 26 seconds, Sam Reinhart scored two goals and Dustin Tokarski made 34 saves as the Sabres dumped the Pens 4-2 on Sunday in KeyBank Center.
The Sabres beat Pittsburgh here in regulation for the first time since a 6-2 win on Feb. 19, 2012 – when Lindy Ruff was still the coach. The Penguins had a 15-game point streak in Buffalo (13-0-2) and had won five straight. The Sabres had been 0-5 overall against Pittsburgh this season.
The Sabres improved to 12-26-7 overall and 6-3-3 in their last 12 games. They are 6-8-3 under interim coach Don Granato after going 6-18-4 under Ralph Krueger. The game marked the NHL debut of Buffalo defenseman Mattias Samuelsson, who was called up from Rochester and played alongside veteran Rasmus Ristolainen.
The Penguins fell to 28-14-3 as their five-game point streak ended at 4-0-1. They blew a chance to pull within one point of the Washington Capitals for the East Division lead.
Opening salvo: The Sabres jumped on the scoreboard on the game's first shift as Ruotsalainen one-timed home his second NHL goal off a sublime pass from Dylan Cozens on a 2-on-1 break. Cozens burst through the neutral zone on the play, leaving Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel in his wake, and slipped the puck over the stick of Brian Dumoulin to Ruotsalainen.
DeSmith math: Pens starter Casey DeSmith entered the game with three straight shutouts against Buffalo and had 60 saves on 60 shots against the Sabres in two starts against them this season. But the Ruotsalainen goal ended his shutout streak vs. the Sabres at 180 minutes, 18 seconds and snapped his save streak at 86 in the three games.
Sweet sound: The Sabres went up 2-0 at 2:18 of the second period as Sam Reinhart pinged home his team-high 16th of the season off the far goalpost with a snapshot from the right circle. The play was made at the Pens' blueline by Victor Olofsson, who stripped former Sabre Evan Rodrigues of the puck and whipped it cross-ice to Reinhart.
Sam I Am, Part II: Olofsson found Reinhart again in the right circle for a power-play goal at 8:02 of the third period. It's the second straight game the Sabres have scored with the man advantage after going 3 for 52 in a 26-game stretch from Feb. 27 through Thursday.
The clincher: It came on an empty netter from Rasmus Asplund with 1:48 left.
The Crosby Chronicles: Pens captain Sidney Crosby was held without a point, a rarity against Buffalo. He has at least one point in 42 of 48 career games played against them, while his 71 points (23-48) are the most he’s tallied against any non-Metropolitan Division opponent.
Strange partners: Crosby threw a huge and clean hip check in the second period at the Buffalo blue line on Ristolainen, who got up off the ice smiling widely.
Lineup news: In addition to Samuelsson's debut, Riley Sheahan returned to the lineup after missing two games due to an upper-body injury sustained Tuesday in Boston. Steven Fogarty was placed on the taxi squad and C.J. Smith went back to Rochester.
Next: The Sabres will be off Monday and open a three-game home series against Boston here Tuesday night at 6:30. The teams also play Thursday and Friday at 7.
The Bruins have won four straight since acquiring Taylor Hall and Curtis Lazar from the Sabres at the trade deadline, and their 6-3 win Sunday over Washington got them within six points of the East-Division leading Capitals, while still holding three games in hand.