The Wraparound: Sabres' losing streak now at 7 games after ugly second period

Islanders goalie Ilya Sorokin made 25 saves as the Sabres had fewer than 30 shots on goal for a sixth consecutive game. Miller trimmed the deficit to 3-2 with a wrist shot to beat Sorokin at 9:35 into the third period, but Clutterbuck answered with a goal less than four minutes later.

No streak: The Sabres were unable to lead at the first intermission for a second consecutive game, as it was tied, 0-0, after 20 minutes. Buffalo was outshot 8-6 and its best opportunity occurred on a missed shot.

Sabres captain Jack Eichel carried the puck below the left faceoff dot and sent a cross-ice pass to Montour, who wisely skated forward upon seeing an open lane backdoor. However, Montour’s shot missed the net.

Bad call: Miller twice left Rasmus Dahlin hanging out to dry by attempting unnecessary hits. Most notably, Miller went for a hit during a 3-on-2, giving the Islanders a 2-on-1. Dahlin, though, took away the backdoor pass and Johansson made a save on Cizikas.

Close shave: The Islanders took a 1-0 lead at 5:13 into the second period when Lee scored with a redirect at the goal mouth moments after the Sabres killed a penalty. Rasmus Ristolainen was unable to prevent Lee from getting inside leverage, opening the passing lane for Jordan Eberle.