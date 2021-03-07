The Wraparound: Sabres' losing streak now at 7 games after ugly second period

UNIONDALE – The comeback was almost complete Sunday afternoon by the Buffalo Sabres.
Jeff Skinner scored his first goal of the season on a highlight-reel backhander, and Colin Miller added another goal to inch the Sabres closer to erasing a three-goal deficit in the third period.
Then one mistake spoiled it all.
Defenseman Brandon Davidson turned the puck over and Cal Clutterbuck scored to help the New York Islanders secure a 5-2 win in Nassau Coliseum. One mishap wasn't the only reason for the loss, though.
The Sabres allowed three goals in the second period, including two in 1:02, to extend their losing streak to seven games. The Islanders added an empty-net goal with 2:12 remaining in regulation.
Buffalo (6-14-3) has won only two of 13 games since returning from the Covid-19 pause and is now 0-6 this season against the first-place Islanders (15-6-4). The Sabres have 33 games remaining and are last in the National Hockey League with 15 points.
Anders Lee and Brock Nelson scored 62 seconds apart in the second period, the latter of which occurred when a shot was deflected off Brandon Montour’s stick and past goalie Jonas Johansson, who finished with 25 saves. Casey Cizikas pushed the lead to 3-0 with a tap-in atop the crease with 3:04 remaining in the second.
Islanders goalie Ilya Sorokin made 25 saves as the Sabres had fewer than 30 shots on goal for a sixth consecutive game. Miller trimmed the deficit to 3-2 with a wrist shot to beat Sorokin at 9:35 into the third period, but Clutterbuck answered with a goal less than four minutes later.
No streak: The Sabres were unable to lead at the first intermission for a second consecutive game, as it was tied, 0-0, after 20 minutes. Buffalo was outshot 8-6 and its best opportunity occurred on a missed shot.
Sabres captain Jack Eichel carried the puck below the left faceoff dot and sent a cross-ice pass to Montour, who wisely skated forward upon seeing an open lane backdoor. However, Montour’s shot missed the net.
Bad call: Miller twice left Rasmus Dahlin hanging out to dry by attempting unnecessary hits. Most notably, Miller went for a hit during a 3-on-2, giving the Islanders a 2-on-1. Dahlin, though, took away the backdoor pass and Johansson made a save on Cizikas.
Close shave: The Islanders took a 1-0 lead at 5:13 into the second period when Lee scored with a redirect at the goal mouth moments after the Sabres killed a penalty. Rasmus Ristolainen was unable to prevent Lee from getting inside leverage, opening the passing lane for Jordan Eberle.
Familiar sight: Nelson received a pass in the high slot and uncorked what appeared to be a routine wrist shot that appeared to go off Montour’s stick and over Johansson’s blocker for a 2-0 lead at 6:15 into the second period.
Missed assignment: Cizikas was left alone in front of the Sabres net to score on a tap-in, pushing the lead to 3-0 with 3:04 left in the second period.
Promising statistic: The Sabres have not allowed a power-play goal for six straight games for the first time since Dec. 4 to 16, 2018.
Lineup: Prior to puck drop, the Sabres assigned defenseman Henri Jokiharju to the taxi squad. Forward Casey Mittelstadt and defenseman Brandon Davidson were elevated to the active roster.
With Mittelstadt and Davidson in the lineup, the Sabres’ healthy scratches were Matt Irwin, Tage Thompson and Riley Sheahan. Sheahan has played fewer than 13 minutes in each of his last four games. This is the first time this season he was scratched. Sheahan has two goals and one assist with a minus-1 rating in 21 games.
Next: The Sabres are scheduled to practice Monday in Philadelphia in preparation for their game Tuesday night against the Flyers in Wells Fargo Center.
Milestone: Former Sabres goalie Ryan Miller, now with the Anaheim Ducks, earned his 389th win of his NHL career Saturday, tying Dominik Hasek for 14th place on the league’s all-time list. Miller, 40, needs 12 more victories to surpass Chris Osgood for 13th. Martin Brodeur is the NHL’s all-time wins leader with 691.