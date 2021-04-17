The Wraparound: Sabres finish strong, still fall to Penguins, 3-2

When Dylan Cozens attempted to carry the puck into the offensive zone Saturday afternoon, the Buffalo Sabres rookie was quickly met by a Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman.
Rasmus Dahlin wasn’t given the same room to find his teammates skating uncovered in the neutral zone. The Sabres’ penalty kill was also exposed against Sidney Crosby and company.
The Sabres weren’t going to catch the Penguins by surprise. A resounding victory over the Washington Capitals will have that effect.
Casey Mittelstadt's power-play goal in the third period highlighted the Sabres' latest pushback, but Crosby continued his dominance in Buffalo by leading Pittsburgh to a 3-2 win inside KeyBank Center.
The Sabres (11-26-7), still last in the National Hockey League with 29 points, are 4-14-4 at home this season. The loss officially eliminated Buffalo from the playoffs for a 10th straight season, matching the NHL record.
Though the setback exposed some possible weaknesses, one game does not spoil what’s been a strong turnaround under interim coach Don Granato. Buffalo is 5-3-3 over its last 11 games and almost completed another comeback.
Crosby’s tape-to-tape pass set up Bryan Rust for a power-play goal for a 3-1 lead in the second period, providing the Penguins with a much-needed cushion in preparation for a possible Sabres push in the third period.
The response came, as Mittelstadt's power-play goal on a one-timer from the slot cut the deficit to 3-2 at 11:44 into the third period. However, the Sabres were unable to score with an extra attacker on the ice.
Sabres winger Tage Thompson’s sixth goal of the season came only 44 seconds after Pittsburgh’s Evan Rodrigues made it 2-0. Jared McCann also scored for the Penguins, who are 10-2-2 in their last 14 games.
Dustin Tokarski started a second consecutive game in goal for the Sabres, stopping 38 shots with starter Linus Ullmark recovering from a lower-body injury. The Penguins were without injured forwards Evgeni Malkin, Kasperi Kapanen and Brandon Tanev.
Going cold: Seconds into the game, the Sabres forced a Penguins turnover and a quick cycle got the puck to defenseman Henri Jokiharju, whose shot from the point created a rebound that Buffalo could not capitalize on. The shot, though, was not counted and the Sabres finished with only four during an ugly first period in which puck management was an issue.
Buffalo was outshot, 12-4, during the first period, not including Crosby’s that rang off the post. Crosby is now 32-5-1 in his career against Buffalo.
Opening salvo: The Penguins took a 1-0 lead at 10:30 into the first period when McCann banked a shot from below the goal line off Tokarski and in. Entering Saturday, the Sabres were 5-20-2 when allowing the game’s first goal. Pittsburgh, meanwhile, was 15-4-2 when scoring first.
Growing pains: Cozens’ turnover behind the Sabres’ net lead to Rodrigues’ goal at 5:57 into the second period. Penguins center Teddy Blueger retrieved the loose puck and sent a backhanded pass to the slot, where Rodrigues made it 2-0 for his sixth goal of the season.
Response: Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry’s failed clearing attempt sent the puck rolling in the Sabres’ offensive zone. Thompson collected the puck at the left wall, regained possession after having a shot blocked and scored on a shot from the slot to cut the deficit to 2-1 at 6:41 into the second period.
Remarkable play: With Rust positioned in front of the Sabres’ net on the power play, Crosby made a perfect pass in front to lead to a redirection and 3-1 Penguins lead at 12:15 into the second period. Crosby has 67 points in 46 career games against the Sabres. He’s been held pointless only five times during that span.
Trending up: Mittelstadt's goal came after a power-play slump in which the Sabres went 3-for-52 over their previous 26 games. Mittelstadt, 22, has seven goals over his last 10 games.
Lineup: The Sabres are without Kyle Okposo, Jack Eichel, Jake McCabe and Zemgus Girgensons, all of whom suffered season-ending injuries. Defenseman Will Borgen (forearm) and goalie Carter Hutton (lower body) also remain out, although both have resumed skating.
Ullmark is considered week to week, while forward Riley Sheahan (upper body) is day to day. Prior to puck drop, the Sabres recalled forward Steven Fogarty and assigned top goaltending prospect Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen to the taxi squad.
History: This was the NHL’s first joint Pride Game, as the Sabres and Penguins celebrated the LGBTQ+ community. Both teams wore commemorative pride jerseys and used rainbow-colored tape during warmups.
The Penguins and Sabres will co-host a seven-day online auction featuring pride tape sticks, commemorative warmup jerseys and pucks, various signed items from both teams In Buffalo, fundraising efforts will benefit Pride Center of Western New York (Pride Center WNY) and GLYS Western New York.
Next: The Sabres are scheduled to play the Penguins on Sunday with puck drop at 3 p.m.