The Wraparound: Sabres finish strong, still fall to Penguins, 3-2

The response came, as Mittelstadt's power-play goal on a one-timer from the slot cut the deficit to 3-2 at 11:44 into the third period. However, the Sabres were unable to score with an extra attacker on the ice.

Sabres winger Tage Thompson’s sixth goal of the season came only 44 seconds after Pittsburgh’s Evan Rodrigues made it 2-0. Jared McCann also scored for the Penguins, who are 10-2-2 in their last 14 games.

Dustin Tokarski started a second consecutive game in goal for the Sabres, stopping 38 shots with starter Linus Ullmark recovering from a lower-body injury. The Penguins were without injured forwards Evgeni Malkin, Kasperi Kapanen and Brandon Tanev.

Going cold: Seconds into the game, the Sabres forced a Penguins turnover and a quick cycle got the puck to defenseman Henri Jokiharju, whose shot from the point created a rebound that Buffalo could not capitalize on. The shot, though, was not counted and the Sabres finished with only four during an ugly first period in which puck management was an issue.

Buffalo was outshot, 12-4, during the first period, not including Crosby’s that rang off the post. Crosby is now 32-5-1 in his career against Buffalo.