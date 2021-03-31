The Wraparound: Sabres finally win, snap 18-game skid with 6-goal effort

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Heads-up play: Sabres forward Riley Sheahan blocked Braun’s shot near the Buffalo blue line but could not create enough separation for a clear breakaway.

Rather than forcing a backhanded shot, Sheahan cut to his right after passing the hashmarks and protected the puck long enough to pass to Lazar, whose one-timer from the slot went through Elliott’s five-hole for a 2-0 lead at 11:59 into the game.

This was only the eighth time all season the Sabres led at the end of the first period. Across its past three games, Buffalo has outscored its opponents 4-0 in the first period. The Sabres outshot the Flyers 10-7.

Momentum swing: The Flyers used an early power play in the second period to generate momentum and eventually broke through when Provorov’s shot from the left point went off Montour and in, cutting the Sabres’ lead to 2-1 at 3:50.

Milestone: Fogarty, the 27-year-old captain of the Rochester Americans, scored his first career NHL goal at 9:42 into the second period by receiving a pass from Rasmus Ristolainen while stationed in front of the net, giving the Sabres a 3-1 advantage.

Entering Wednesday, Fogarty had one assist in 21 career NHL regular-season games, 18 of which were with the New York Rangers.