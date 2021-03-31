The Wraparound: Sabres finally win, snap 18-game skid with 6-goal effort

Colin Miller shot the puck off the end boards as the Philadelphia Flyers celebrated near their own bench and Linus Ullmark hung his head in disbelief.
An Ivan Provorov shot had just ricocheted off Sabres defenseman Brandon Montour and into the net in the second period Wednesday, silencing the Buffalo bench and threatening another outstanding start under interim coach Don Granato.
The moment spelled doom for the Sabres. No matter the coach, general manager or players across nine seasons without playoff hockey, Buffalo has routinely fallen apart when faced with adversity. Only 48 hours earlier, with the Sabres searching for their first win in over a month, Granato watched from behind the bench as the Flyers roared back from a three-goal deficit before an overtime triumph.
Not Wednesday. The Sabres’ resolve came through in the final 30 minutes, as Steven Fogarty, Casey Mittelstadt and Montour provided insurance goals to help Buffalo snap a historic 18-game winless streak with a 6-1 victory over the Flyers inside KeyBank Center.
This was the Sabres’ first win in 34 days and allowed them to avoid the 11th-longest winless streak in the history of the National Hockey League. While Buffalo (7-23-5) remains at the bottom of the standings, Granato’s first win as interim coach provided a glimmer of hope in another season filled with tumult.
With several contributors injured, most notably center Jack Eichel, the Sabres received a balanced effort from their makeshift forward lines, including Sam Reinhart, who centered a 5-on-5 forward line for the first time since the 2017-18 season.
Reinhart scored the game’s opening goal in the first period, and the Sabres carried a 2-0 lead into the intermission after Curtis Lazar’s shot from the slot beat Brian Elliott. Montour added two shorthanded goals in the third period, including an empty-netter.
The Flyers (17-14-4) managed only 11 shots in the third period while trailing by three goals, and Ullmark finished with 31 saves.
Close call: Seconds into the game, Flyers winger Sean Couturier backhanded a shot that went off the far post of the Sabres’ net. Less than one minute later, Montour set up Jeff Skinner for a chance from the slot, but Skinner’s shot went off Elliott’s blocker.
Opening salvo: Reinhart broke the scoreless tie at 9:32 into the first period when his shot from the right circle went off the leg of Flyers defenseman Justin Braun and into the net for a 1-0 Sabres lead. The goal was Reinhart’s team-leading 13th of the season.
With a primary assist on the goal, Sabres winger Kyle Okposo extended his point streak to five games.
Heads-up play: Sabres forward Riley Sheahan blocked Braun’s shot near the Buffalo blue line but could not create enough separation for a clear breakaway.
Rather than forcing a backhanded shot, Sheahan cut to his right after passing the hashmarks and protected the puck long enough to pass to Lazar, whose one-timer from the slot went through Elliott’s five-hole for a 2-0 lead at 11:59 into the game.
Cozens, one of the few bright spots in the Sabres' dismal season, will likely be out of the lineup for one week, according to GM Kevyn Adams.
This was only the eighth time all season the Sabres led at the end of the first period. Across its past three games, Buffalo has outscored its opponents 4-0 in the first period. The Sabres outshot the Flyers 10-7.
Momentum swing: The Flyers used an early power play in the second period to generate momentum and eventually broke through when Provorov’s shot from the left point went off Montour and in, cutting the Sabres’ lead to 2-1 at 3:50.
Milestone: Fogarty, the 27-year-old captain of the Rochester Americans, scored his first career NHL goal at 9:42 into the second period by receiving a pass from Rasmus Ristolainen while stationed in front of the net, giving the Sabres a 3-1 advantage.
Entering Wednesday, Fogarty had one assist in 21 career NHL regular-season games, 18 of which were with the New York Rangers.
Knockout punch: The Sabres chased Elliott from the game with Mittelstadt scoring from the right-wing circle for a 4-1 lead at 15:39 into the second period. With assists on the goal, Fogarty and rookie defenseman Jacob Bryson clinched their first career two-point games in the NHL.
Hall, who signed as a free agent with the Sabres in the offseason, has two goals and 16 assists in 34 games.
The goal was Mittelstadt's second of the season and his first since moving back to center. It also ended his 14-game goal drought.
Injury: Lazar did not return to the game after suffering an undisclosed injury in the second period. Lazar finished with 7:43 of ice time.
Roster moves: Prior to the game, the Sabres recalled Fogarty from the taxi squad. Defenseman Matt Irwin was a healthy scratch for Buffalo.
The Rochester Americans also signed goalie Billy Christopolous to a professional tryout. Christopolous, 27, played college hockey at Air Force and most recently played in the ECHL, totaling a .911 save percentage in 11 games for the Indy Fuel this season.
Next: The Sabres are scheduled to play the New York Rangers on Thursday in KeyBank Center. Puck drop is 7 p.m.