The Wraparound: Sabres fall apart, shut out again in Jack Eichel's return

For seven minutes Sunday afternoon, the Buffalo Sabres executed crisp tape-to-tape passes and played with the tenacity Ralph Krueger wanted in the second game of a back-to-back.

With Jack Eichel in the lineup after a two-game absence, the Sabres did not allow a shot on goal for the first seven minutes and peppered Philadelphia Flyers goalie Carter Hart during an early power play.

Then, Krueger watched from the Sabres’ bench as it all fell apart again.

The Sabres had zero shots on net for the final 11:46 of the first period and allowed three goals in the second of a 3-0 loss to the Flyers inside KeyBank Center. Buffalo, now 6-10-3 and 10 points out of the last playoff spot in the East Division, has gone 2-6-1 in nine games since the two-week Covid-19 pause.

The Sabres were shut out in consecutive games for the first time since it occurred in three straight games from March 9-14, 2019.

Jonas Johansson, the backup goalie with Linus Ullmark out at least one month, made 35 saves while making his first start of the season. The promising start for Buffalo gave way to another collapse, as the Flyers (11-4-3) scored two goals in a span of 1:15 early in the second period.