The Wraparound: Sabres fall apart in series finale against Bruins, lose 6-2

BOSTON – So much has changed about the Buffalo Sabres since Don Granato took over as interim coach on March 17.
Seemingly every player on the roster has improved, particularly young forwards and defensemen. Sam Reinhart has been exceptional while transitioning back to center. But slow starts continue to haunt the Sabres and they have endured bouts of inconsistency against their usual Atlantic Division foe, the Boston Bruins.
The final meeting of the season was no different. The Bruins overwhelmed the Sabres on the forecheck, exploited poor defensive-zone coverage and took advantage of opportunities in a 6-2 win Saturday in TD Garden.
Buffalo (13-32-7) has lost seven of its last nine games and owns a 1-9-1 record in the past 11 matchups against the Bruins.
Sabres top goaltending prospect Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, making his third consecutive start, exited at the end of the second period with a lower-body injury. The 22-year-old fell backward after gliding to the left post, and he scrambled in the crease until time expired. Luukkonen, a second-round draft pick in 2017, stopped 26 of 29 shots and was replaced by Dustin Tokarski with the Sabres trailing 3-1.
Buffalo didn’t register its 10th shot on goal until 30:38 into the game, but it managed to tie the score, 1-1, on a shorthanded breakaway by Riley Sheahan. Arttu Ruotsalainen added his fifth goal in 13 NHL games to make it 5-2 in the third period.
The Bruins (30-14-6), who have won nine of their last 11 games, received a hat trick from Craig Smith. Sean Kuraly, Patrice Bergeron and Nick Ritchie also scored. Rookie goalie Jeremy Swayman made 17 saves, and Boston finished with 43 shots on goal.
Another quick strike: The Sabres allowed the opening goal in the first two minutes for the second time in as many games. Taylor Hall entered the zone with ease, slowed the play to find David Krejci in the left-wing circle and Krejci found Smith for the easy tap-in atop the goal mouth at 1:21.
Equalizer: Buffalo killed off 1:59 of the Bruins’ first power play, only to have Mattias Samuelsson penalized for tripping. Moments later, Sheahan exited the box and scored a shorthanded breakaway goal to tie the score, 1-1, with 7:25 remaining in the first period.
More mistakes: An inability to win on the forecheck in the defensive zone led to a loose puck in front that Luukkonen could not cover. Rasmus Ristolainen did not clear it from in front and Kuraly scored the go-ahead goal at 16:38 into the first.
Ugly start: The Sabres were outshot, 17-4, in the first period and entered Saturday having led at the first intermission only 11 times in 51 games. The Bruins, meanwhile, had a 17-0-2 record when leading in that situation. They also had five high-danger scoring chances at 5-on-5, while allowing zero, according to NaturalStatTrick.com.
Not-so-warm welcome: Tokarski did not have time to ease into the game, as Ritchie scored 3:18 into the third period by tipping Matt Grzelcyk’s shot from the left point to make it 4-1.
Pouring on: The Bruins pushed their lead to 5-1 when Smith was left uncovered in front of the net at 5:31 into the third period.
Winning a battle: Ruotsalainen scored the Sabres’ second goal by jamming a rebound off a Rasmus Asplund shot at 7:02 into the third period.
Tensions high: Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin drew the ire of the Bruins with hits from behind on David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand. A scrum ensued and officials prevented Dahlin from fighting Marchand.
Unusual season: The Sabres previously played only two regular-season May games in franchise history and both were at Memorial Auditorium at the end of the 1995 lockout season: a 2-0 win over Montreal on May 1, 1995 and 5-4 win over New Jersey on May 3, 1995.
The franchise’s last May game of any kind took place on May 19, 2007, a 3-2 loss at home to Ottawa in clinching Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals. The Sabres lost on Daniel Alfredsson’s goal 9:32 into overtime. Ryan Miller made 22 saves, while Buffalo received goals from Jochen Hecht and Maxim Afinogenov.
Lineup: Defensemen Matt Irwin and Colin Miller, and center Cody Eakin were scratches. Jack Eichel, Kyle Okposo, Jake McCabe and Zemgus Girgensons are out for the season. Goalies Linus Ullmark and Carter Hutton are unlikely to return before the regular-season finale in Pittsburgh on May 8.
Next: The Sabres will host the New York Islanders on Monday night in KeyBank Center. It’s the seventh of eight meetings between the teams this season.