The Wraparound: Sabres fall apart in series finale against Bruins, lose 6-2

The Bruins (30-14-6), who have won nine of their last 11 games, received a hat trick from Craig Smith. Sean Kuraly, Patrice Bergeron and Nick Ritchie also scored. Rookie goalie Jeremy Swayman made 17 saves, and Boston finished with 43 shots on goal.

Another quick strike: The Sabres allowed the opening goal in the first two minutes for the second time in as many games. Taylor Hall entered the zone with ease, slowed the play to find David Krejci in the left-wing circle and Krejci found Smith for the easy tap-in atop the goal mouth at 1:21.

Equalizer: Buffalo killed off 1:59 of the Bruins’ first power play, only to have Mattias Samuelsson penalized for tripping. Moments later, Sheahan exited the box and scored a shorthanded breakaway goal to tie the score, 1-1, with 7:25 remaining in the first period.

More mistakes: An inability to win on the forecheck in the defensive zone led to a loose puck in front that Luukkonen could not cover. Rasmus Ristolainen did not clear it from in front and Kuraly scored the go-ahead goal at 16:38 into the first.