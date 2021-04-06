The Wraparound: Sabres extend point streak to five games by squeezing past Devils

Rasmus Dahlin and Casey Mittelstadt each collected two points and combined on the game-winning goal as the Buffalo Sabres held off the New Jersey Devils, 5-3, on Tuesday in Prudential Center.

Mittelstadt's power-play goal with 9:40 left snapped a 3-3 tie and improved the Sabres (9-23-6) to 3-0-2 in their last five games. The five-game point streak equals a similar run from Jan. 22-30 as the Sabres' longest of the season. Rasmus Ristolainen's empty-net goal with 1:31 left gave the Sabres breathing room.

On the winning goal, Dahlin nearly found disaster at the New Jersey blueline, but kept the puck on against pressure from Travis Zajac and Pavel Zacha. He burst through the right circle with it and found Mittelstadt in front for a tap-in past New Jersey goalie Scott Wedgewood. Dahlin and Mittelstadt each had a goal and an assist in the game, forging their first multi-point games of the season.

Near disaster for Dahlin at the blueline turns into the go-ahead goal. https://t.co/pGv66ErGGn — Mike Harrington (@ByMHarrington) April 7, 2021