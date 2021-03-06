The Wraparound: Sabres crumble in second period, lose sixth straight game

UNIONDALE – The first shift of the game Saturday afternoon was exactly what Ralph Krueger wanted to see from the Buffalo Sabres.

Dylan Cozens, a 20-year-old rookie forward, won a puck battle behind the opposing net and skated to the front to screen Islanders goalie Semyon Varlamov. Jacob Bryson, a 23-year-old defenseman and fellow rookie, took the shot that gave the Sabres the lead 33 seconds into the first period.

It was only the eighth time in 22 games the Sabres scored first.

The Sabres couldn’t execute Krueger’s plan for long, though. The New York Islanders scored four goals in the second period, including three in a span of 4:54, to defeat Buffalo, 5-2, in Nassau Coliseum.

Krueger watched from behind the bench as the Sabres’ losing streak reached six games and they remain at the bottom of the National Hockey League with 15 points. Bryson’s first career NHL goal on a shot from near the left wall was one of the few encouraging moments on a dismal day. Sam Reinhart also scored in the third period to trim the deficit to 4-2.

Buffalo’s record is now at 6-13-3. Carter Hutton made 24 saves, but the 35-year-old goalie wasn’t the problem. He stopped all 11 shots he faced in the first period and received little help in the second.