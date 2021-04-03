The Wraparound: Sabres complete comeback win in fans' return to KeyBank Center

A welcome message on the scoreboard greeted fans as they filed to their socially distanced seats inside KeyBank Center. There were no handmade signs pressed against the glass, as fans are restricted to pods placed around the arena.

When warmups were complete and both teams returned to the ice, Doug Allen belted out both anthems while standing in an empty section of the 100 level. For the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic halted professional sports across the globe last March, paying fans returned to downtown Buffalo for Sabres hockey Saturday night. A pregame video served as a reminder of the various safety measures in place, and there weren’t enough people in the building to chant, “Let’s go Sabres.”

However, a sense of normalcy returned when the puck dropped and so did competitive hockey from the home team. The Sabres provided fans with a fast and exciting brand of hockey that was rarely, if ever, seen under former coach Ralph Krueger.

Victor Olofsson tied the score with a shot from the slot late in the third period and Linus Ullmark was perfect in the shootout, delivering the Sabres a 3-2 win over the New York Rangers.

The Sabres, now 8-23-6, earned at least one point for a fourth straight game, going 2-0-2 during that span.