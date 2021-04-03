The Wraparound: Sabres complete comeback win in fans' return to KeyBank Center

A welcome message on the scoreboard greeted fans as they filed to their socially distanced seats inside KeyBank Center. There were no handmade signs pressed against the glass, as fans are restricted to pods placed around the arena.
When warmups were complete and both teams returned to the ice, Doug Allen belted out both anthems while standing in an empty section of the 100 level. For the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic halted professional sports across the globe last March, paying fans returned to downtown Buffalo for Sabres hockey Saturday night. A pregame video served as a reminder of the various safety measures in place, and there weren’t enough people in the building to chant, “Let’s go Sabres.”
However, a sense of normalcy returned when the puck dropped and so did competitive hockey from the home team. The Sabres provided fans with a fast and exciting brand of hockey that was rarely, if ever, seen under former coach Ralph Krueger.
Victor Olofsson tied the score with a shot from the slot late in the third period and Linus Ullmark was perfect in the shootout, delivering the Sabres a 3-2 win over the New York Rangers.
The Sabres, now 8-23-6, earned at least one point for a fourth straight game, going 2-0-2 during that span.
Casey Mittelstadt, a 22-year-old forward drafted eighth overall in 2018, tied the score in the first period with a shot from the right circle, and Tage Thompson had the Sabres' only goal in the shootout. Ullmark was also steady in net, providing the Sabres with 28 saves while making his fourth start since returning from injury. The Rangers (17-15-5) took the lead with Artemi Panarin’s second goal of the game before Olofsson tied the score with 3:41 remaining in the third period.
Encouraging signs: Taylor Hall seems to be waiting for his ticket out of Buffalo, but he has shown glimpses of strong play in recent games. The former Hart Trophy winner had an outstanding chance in the first period, driving to the net, cutting across the slot and unleashing a backhanded shot that slid through the crease.
Opening salvo: Moments after Hall took an interference penalty, Sabres defenseman Jacob Bryson skated into Ullmark while attempting to prevent a high-danger chance. The puck rimmed from the corner to the right-wing boards, where Panarin beat an unsuspecting Ullmark for a 1-0 lead at 10:02 into the game.
Perfect read: A Dahlin breakout pass from the defensive zone, combined with a perfect neutral-zone pass by Hall to Mittelstadt, created a 2-on-1 for the Sabres. Rather than forcing a backdoor pass to Hall, Mittelstadt scored on a shot to the far post to tie the score 1-1 with 6:59 left in the first period.
The goal was Mittelstadt’s third of the season and extended his point streak to three games.
Eventful period: The Sabres outshot the Rangers 10-9 in the first period and had six high-danger scoring chances compared to New York’s two, according to NaturalStatTrick.com. Rasmus Asplund and Tobias Rieder each earned shots from the slot with smart plays in the offensive zone.
Not-so-special teams: The Sabres mustered only one shot on goal when the Rangers took back-to-back penalties in the second period. Buffalo could not earn unblocked shots and barely entered the zone during its second chance on the man advantage.
Go-ahead goal: It was an uneventful second period at 5-on-5 for both teams. The Sabres had the edge in shots (10-9), but it was Panarin who broke through for the Rangers. Defenseman Adam Fox collapsed Buffalo’s coverage by carrying the puck toward the right circle and sent a cross-ice pass to Panarin, whose one-timer from the left circle made it 2-1 with 2:08 remaining. The Sabres unsuccessfully challenged that the Rangers were offside prior to the goal.
Close call: Buffalo was saved by the horn when time expired a split-second before Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba appeared to push the lead to 3-1. The Sabres lost a defensive-zone faceoff and had a coverage mistake that left Trouba open backdoor.
Breakthrough: On the tying goal, a strong forecheck by Sam Reinhart helped the Sabres regain possession in the offensive zone and Kyle Okposo fought to keep the puck. Okposo then passed to Olofsson in the high slot and the left wing’s shot tied the score 2-2 at 16:19 into the third period.
Lineup: The following players were unavailable for the Sabres due to injury: Curtis Lazar, Dylan Cozens, Carter Hutton, Jack Eichel, Jake McCabe, Will Borgen and Zemgus Girgensons.
Defenseman Matt Irwin was a healthy scratch for a third consecutive game.
Debut: Rangers winger Vitali Kravtsov, a highly touted first-round draft choice in 2018, made his NHL debut after playing 49 games in Russia this season. Kravtsov took the solo rookie lap ahead of warmups and skated on a line with first overall draft pick Alexis Lafreniere.
Next: The Sabres will practice Sunday in preparation for their game Tuesday night against the Devils in Newark, N.J.