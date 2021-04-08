The Wraparound: Sabres' comeback falls short, point streak ends with 6-3 loss

This was one of the worst performances by the Buffalo Sabres since Don Granato took over as interim coach last month.
The Sabres spent much of the second period hemmed in their own zone. The effort was there. The execution wasn’t. Breakout passes were misfired. Issues on defense reared their ugly head. Inevitable regression on the penalty kill has finally arrived.
Yet, for as poorly as the Sabres played at times Thursday night in KeyBank Center, Granato’s players rallied from a two-goal deficit to tie the score before losing to the New Jersey Devils 6-3.
The Sabres (9-24-6), still last in the NHL with 24 points, were unable to extend their point streak to six games, which would have been their longest since they went 5-0-1 to start the 2019-20 season. Buffalo had only two shots on goal in the third period.
Victor Olofsson’s shot from the slot 53 seconds into the game counted as the opening goal, and the Sabres rallied from a two-goal deficit with Tage Thompson and Jeff Skinner scoring in the second period.
"Let's see if the Sabres can at least get some lessons and a few points out of them that they might remember come training camp in the fall," writes Mike Harrington.
However, Jesper Boqvist scored the eventual game-winning goal with 11:15 remaining in regulation. Yegor Sharangovich pushed it to 5-3 by scoring off a Sabres turnover late in the third period, and Janne Kuokkanen added an empty-netter.
Sabres goalie Linus Ullmark, who was making his sixth start since returning from injury on March 27, stopped 32 of 37 shots, including 21 after allowing three goals in the first period.
Pavel Zacha had two goals for the Devils and Jack Hughes added a third to give New Jersey (14-18-6) a 3-1 lead at the end of the first period.
Opening salvo: Olofsson gave the Sabres a 1-0 lead by one-timing a shot from the slot off a pass from Henri Jokiharju.
Jokiharju carried the puck down the right-wing boards and to the corner before sending the centering pass to Olofsson, who scored his 11th of the season and second in three games. With a secondary assist on the goal, winger Kyle Okposo collected his ninth point in nine games.
“I can't say anything bad about Donnie,” Dahlin said of Granato. “I love him as a coach. He's a great one."
Rebound control: Zacha scored his first of two goals, both on the power play, by collecting a rebound and firing a backhander past Ullmark at 2:06 into the first period after Ullmark stopped a high wrist shot from defenseman Ty Smith.
Room to work: The Sabres weren’t close to Zacha when he gathered a pass on the power play, skated to the top of the left circle and uncorked a wrist shot over the glove of a screened Ullmark to give the Devils a 2-1 lead at 3:47 into the first period.
The Sabres have allowed at least one power-play goal in three consecutive games.
Another mistake: The Sabres failed to cover Hughes in front of the net on the play that gave the Devils a 3-1 lead at 16:04 into the game. Hughes, who was drafted first overall in 2019, received a puck in the slot, regained possession after a poke check by Okposo and beat Ullmark with a wrist shot for his eighth goal of the season. The play was possible because Sharangovich stole the puck from Sabres defenseman Jacob Bryson.
Entering Thursday, the Sabres were 2-13 when trailing after the first period this season.
The Sabres endured a Covid-19 outbreak in February that paused and eventually derailed their season.
Momentum shift: New Jersey controlled play for the first half of the second period, outshooting the Sabres 6-2 across the first five minutes and sustaining possession in Buffalo’s end. However, the Devils took two penalties in a span of 2:24 and the Sabres scored on the latter power play.
Defenseman Brandon Montour’s shot from the left point went off Aaron Dell’s leg pad and Thompson was left uncovered to trim the deficit to 3-2 at 11:56 of the second period.
Equalizer: Skinner snapped an eight-game goal drought and tied the score 3-3 with 1:39 remaining in the second period with a backhander in front after he collected a rebound off a shot by Sam Reinhart.
Making history: With a secondary assist on Skinner’s goal, Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin recorded his 100th career point in his 180th game. He is the second-fastest defenseman in franchise history to accomplish the feat – Phil Housley reached the milestone in his 106th game – and the second-fastest by a Swedish defenseman in NHL history.
Although the San Jose Sharks’ Erik Karlsson reached 100 points in his 168th game, he did so at age 21. Dahlin turns 21 on April 13.
Go-ahead goal: Devils forward Michael McLeod’s wraparound led to a loose puck in front and no one tied up Boqvist, who scored to give the Devils a 4-3 lead.
Lineup notes: Center Curtis Lazar (lower body), center Jack Eichel (upper body), center Dylan Cozens (upper body), defenseman Will Borgen (forearm) and goalie Carter Hutton (lower body) remain out of the Sabres’ lineup. Winger Taylor Hall sat out for precautionary reasons as General Manager Kevyn Adams continues to negotiate a trade.
With Hall out, the Sabres again deployed a lineup with 11 forwards and seven defensemen.
Next: The Sabres are scheduled to play the Washington Capitals on Friday in KeyBank Center at 7 p.m.