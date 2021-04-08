The Wraparound: Sabres' comeback falls short, point streak ends with 6-3 loss

Another mistake: The Sabres failed to cover Hughes in front of the net on the play that gave the Devils a 3-1 lead at 16:04 into the game. Hughes, who was drafted first overall in 2019, received a puck in the slot, regained possession after a poke check by Okposo and beat Ullmark with a wrist shot for his eighth goal of the season. The play was possible because Sharangovich stole the puck from Sabres defenseman Jacob Bryson.

Entering Thursday, the Sabres were 2-13 when trailing after the first period this season.

Momentum shift: New Jersey controlled play for the first half of the second period, outshooting the Sabres 6-2 across the first five minutes and sustaining possession in Buffalo’s end. However, the Devils took two penalties in a span of 2:24 and the Sabres scored on the latter power play.

Defenseman Brandon Montour’s shot from the left point went off Aaron Dell’s leg pad and Thompson was left uncovered to trim the deficit to 3-2 at 11:56 of the second period.

Equalizer: Skinner snapped an eight-game goal drought and tied the score 3-3 with 1:39 remaining in the second period with a backhander in front after he collected a rebound off a shot by Sam Reinhart.