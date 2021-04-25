The Wraparound: Sabres' comeback falls short after ugly first period at MSG

Slow starts have plagued the Buffalo Sabres this season.

Playing from behind is a difficult task for the Sabres in a truncated schedule where they are facing only teams in the East Division. Entering its game Sunday night in Madison Square Garden, Buffalo owned a 1-25-2 record when trailing at the second intermission.

The Sabres have come closer to completing comebacks under interim coach Don Granato, but mistakes are magnified against a talented opponent fighting for playoff position in the season’s final weeks.

Sam Reinhart's one-timer from the left circle cut the deficit to two in the third period, but the New York Rangers used an empty-net goal to hold on for a 6-3 win to begin the two-game series.

The Sabres (13-29-7) could have moved out of last place in the National Hockey League with a win and New Jersey Devils regulation loss. Instead, Buffalo dropped to 7-6-2 since snapping a franchise-record 18-game winless streak March 31.

+3 Don Granato opting to go young with Sabres' defense corps The final weeks of the season have been about looking at prospects, and the Sabres have gone with a kiddie corps on defense – with an average age of 22.7 years.

Rangers center Mika Zibanejad became only NHL player who has recorded three hat tricks this season, and the Rangers are the only team with six in 2020-21. Zibanejad's third goal at 2:05 into the second period gave New York a 4-1 lead.