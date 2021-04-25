The Wraparound: Sabres' comeback falls short after ugly first period at MSG

Slow starts have plagued the Buffalo Sabres this season.
Playing from behind is a difficult task for the Sabres in a truncated schedule where they are facing only teams in the East Division. Entering its game Sunday night in Madison Square Garden, Buffalo owned a 1-25-2 record when trailing at the second intermission.
The Sabres have come closer to completing comebacks under interim coach Don Granato, but mistakes are magnified against a talented opponent fighting for playoff position in the season’s final weeks.
Sam Reinhart's one-timer from the left circle cut the deficit to two in the third period, but the New York Rangers used an empty-net goal to hold on for a 6-3 win to begin the two-game series.
The Sabres (13-29-7) could have moved out of last place in the National Hockey League with a win and New Jersey Devils regulation loss. Instead, Buffalo dropped to 7-6-2 since snapping a franchise-record 18-game winless streak March 31.
The final weeks of the season have been about looking at prospects, and the Sabres have gone with a kiddie corps on defense – with an average age of 22.7 years.
Rangers center Mika Zibanejad became only NHL player who has recorded three hat tricks this season, and the Rangers are the only team with six in 2020-21. Zibanejad's third goal at 2:05 into the second period gave New York a 4-1 lead.
Kaapo Kakko also scored twice for New York, which is four points out of fourth place in the East Division after winning six of its last eight games. The Rangers (25-18-6) received 30 saves from Igor Shesterkin, who is 4-0-1 in his career against the Sabres.
Dustin Tokarski, making his 12th appearance of the season for Buffalo, finished with 23 saves. Jeff Skinner tied the score 1-1 with his goal in the first period, and Victor Olofsson added one on the power play. Sam Reinhart's 21st goal of the season made it 5-3 at 10:34 into the third.
Opening salvo: Rangers rookie winger Alexis Lafreniere carried the puck down the left wing, breaking down the Sabres’ defensive-zone coverage and creating space for Zibanejad, who was trailing late on the rush. Lafreniere passed the puck back to the high slot and Zibanejad scored with a shot inside the far post for a 1-0 Rangers lead at 4:49 into the game.
Quick response: Skinner scored his sixth goal of the season only 1:27 later, as the two-time all-star knocked down Colin Miller’s point shot in front and beat Shesterkin with a high backhanded shot over the glove at 6:16. This snapped Skinner’s seven-game goal drought.
Tokarski has been a winner a lot in his career. He's earned a Memorial Cup in Spokane, a World Junior gold for Team Canada and two Calder Cups in the AHL.
Plenty of room: The Rangers again broke down the Sabres’ defensive-zone coverage with some impeccable puck movement, as defenseman Adam Fox sent a cross ice pass toward the right-circle for Kakko to one-time the puck short side for a 2-1 lead at 12:02 into the game.
Breakdown: With Rasmus Dahlin in the penalty box for interference, Rangers winger Artemi Panarin created time for space to open in the offensive zone and his pass to the slot was redirected by Zibanejad over Tokarski’s glove for a 3-1 New York lead with 2:50 remaining in the first period.
Impressive recovery: Sabres rookie defenseman Jacob Bryson dropped to the ice to break up Pavel Buchnevich’s backdoor pass during a 2-on-1 late in the first.
Entering Sunday, the Sabres were 3-18 when trailing at the first intermission.
Bad look: Zibanejad clinched the hat trick with a shot from the right-wing circle that snuck between Tokarski’s legs. Entering Sunday, Zibanejad’s 13 goals since March 13 were tied for most in the NHL.
Since snapping an 18-game winless streak on March 31, Buffalo has scored 46 goals, tied with the Rangers for the sixth-most in the NHL, and owns a 7-5-2 record.
Turnaround: The Sabres started breaking down the Rangers’ defensive-zone coverage when faced with a 4-1 deficit. Anders Bjork had a one-timer from the slot stopped by Shesterkin. Drake Caggiula had a partial breakaway fail because the puck rolled off his stick blade.
Second time: The Rangers took two minor penalties in the span of 2:04, capped by Buchnevich hooking Bryson. With six seconds remaining on the power play, Olofsson scored his 13th goal of the season to cut the deficit to 4-2 at 14:47 into the second period.
Cashing in: Kakko’s second goal came on the power play when he scored on a loose puck in front for a 5-2 lead at 7:06 into the third period.
Keeping up: Dahlin sent a perfect cross-ice pass to Reinhart, whose one-timer went over Shesterkin’s glove to trim the deficit to 5-3 with 9:26 remaining in regulation.
Lineup change: Defenseman Will Borgen was scratched after playing the back-to-back against Boston. The move was made to give Borgen rest, as the back-to-back was his first action following a 32-game absence stemming from a broken forearm. Interim coach Don Granato plans to have Borgen in the lineup Tuesday.
Defenseman Matt Irwin and center Cody Eakin were also healthy scratches.
Next: The Sabres will not practice Monday and are scheduled to play the Rangers on Tuesday night in Madison Square Garden.